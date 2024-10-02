Asian Tour’s Taiwan Masters Preemptively Reduced Due To Typhoon Krathon
The Asian Tour's Taiwan Masters has already seen Thursday cancelled by the local government due to bad weather
The Asian Tour's Taiwan Masters has been preemptively reduced to 54 holes as Typhoon Krathon continues to wreak havoc on parts of Chinese Taipei this week.
Originally due to begin on Thursday, the opening round of the Asian Tour's second consecutive tournament in the country is now scheduled to start on Friday once the weather front has passed through the area.
Confirming the decision via a statement on social media, the Asian Tour said that local government had - on Wednesday, October 2 - announced the suspension of all work and classes in New Taipei City on Thursday, October 3 due to Typhoon Krathon and that the Taiwan Masters, being played at Taiwan Golf and Country Club in the north of the country, would now be a 54-hole tournament only.
Chokchai Boonprasert, a tournament director on the Asian Tour, said: "The decision is made in the best interests of the tournament and our Asian Tour members."
In a later social-media post, the Tour encouraged people in the area to "stay safe, stay vigilant and avoid going outdoors" alongside a video of high winds having already affected the area and the golf course itself. Small branches and others bits of debris were seen littering Taiwan Golf and Country Club's fairways and greens.
A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour)
A photo posted by on
According to reports, one person has already been killed as a result of the storm while two more are missing and a further 70 have been injured. All prospective flights out of the country were cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday, as well.
The weather front had reached 'Super Typhoon' status in recent days before it stalled and weakened somewhat when beginning to move down towards Taiwain's south-west region. According to The Guardian, over 38,000 troops have been placed on standby and nearly 10,000 residents have been evacuated from certain areas in the mountains where high winds and rain continue to hit.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour)
A photo posted by on
Due to the golf club's location in the north, it is likely to be one of the first safe locations once the storm has passed. When play does get underway, South African Jaco Ahlers will look to defend the title he won in 2023.
Including this week's competition, there are only nine events left on the Asian Tour's schedule in 2024, with John Catlin leading the way in the Order Of Merit. American Catlin has a lead of more than 1,100 points to Spain's David Puig behind him after eight events, although both Puig and New Zealand's Ben Campbell - who is in third - have only played in six.
Catlin also sits top of the International Series Rankings, with the eventual champion earning a spot in the LIV Golf League for 2025. Catlin, who has already made several appearances in the PIF-backed circuit as a replacement for injured players this year, is less than 150 points in front of Campbell after four International Series tournaments.
There are still six International Series events remaining this term, starting with the Black Mountain Championship and International Series Thailand in consecutive weeks later this month.
Those tournaments will feature a trio of golf influencers after the Asian Tour confirmed invites for Luke Kwon, Taco Golf, and Mac Boucher in the past few days.
PGA Tour stars Justin Rose and Tom Kim are also set to tee it up on the Asian Tour later this season, with both taking part in the Hong Kong Open - an event Rose won back in 2015.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Paul Peterson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Oregon State University alumnus Paul Peterson finally made it to the PGA Tour after over a decade of grinding on global circuits
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Taylor Dickson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The American Pro
After several years on the Korn Ferry Tour, Dickson will be playing on the PGA Tour in 2025 after earning his first card - here are some facts about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Luke Kwon Heads Trio Of Golf Influencers Confirmed For Asian Tour Events
Three well-known golf-content creators have been invited to play across two International Series events later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
McDowell To Headline First Ever UK Asian Tour Event
The 2010 US Open champion has accepted an invitation to join a stellar field at Slaley Hall next month
By Jeff Kimber Published
-
Greg Norman To Drive Momentous Partnership With Asian Tour
Norman is to spearhead a new ground-breaking marquee golf series
By Alex Narey Published