Suzann Pettersen Leaves Out Solheim Cup Veteran On Day One At Finca Cortesin
Twenty three of the 24 players featured on the opening day with Sweden's Caroline Hedwall having to wait until Saturday
Caroline Hedwall was the only player not to get out on the course after the opening day of the Solheim Cup. After a morning whitewash the American skipper Stacy Lewis was able to field all 12 of her players in Spain with Nelly Korda having the afternoon off.
Europe have three rookies in their line-up and two of them, Linn Grant and Maja Stark, led the team off in the morning foursomes. Both Swedes were sent out again in the afternoon fourballs, but with different partners, while the other rookie, Gemma Dryburgh, was out first with Madelene Sagstrom – indeed there wasn't one pairing who were retained for the fourballs.
Which left Hedwall, one of the four picks by Suzann Pettersen, to not get a game on Friday. This is the Swede's fifth Solheim Cup having represented Europe in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019, three of those being on the victorious side.
In 2011 Hedwall was the first player to win all five matches though, four years ago in Scotland, she sat out the second day after losing heavily alongside Anna Nordqvist on the Friday.
The rules state that every player must feature at least once before the singles so we should expect to see Hedwall tee it up in the Saturday fourballs – previously the 34-year-old has played in seven fourballs as opposed to just four foursomes.
Hedwall, the most picked player in Solheim history, was shown hitting balls on the range while the Friday fourballs were taking place.
“Perhaps (her game's) not quite there, she’s not had the greatest of years. She is a streaky player, obviously she went 5-0 but I’m a little surprised she’s not been out there, it’s tough to sit out the whole first day but the one thing in her advantage is she’s experienced,” explained two-time captain Catriona Matthew in the commentary.
And, having missed out two years ago, Hedwall can't wait to get going in an area where she won the Spanish Open at the nearby Villa Padierna GC.
"It's such a great atmosphere and we're having a lot of fun on the team as well, so just a pleasure to be here. It's a tough walk for everyone, especially the caddies, but it's in great shape. I mean, it's a really good test, a good golf course. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it.
"Just coming back to this area obviously it brings back great memories. So, no, I'm feeling really comfortable and, like I said, I like the course a lot and it's just great to be here."
