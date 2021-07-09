The suspect has been arrested for the murder of Georgia pro Gene Siller and two other men

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Death Of Georgia Pro

A suspect has been arrested in a triple homicide that included the Director of Golf at Pinetree Country Club.

Gene Siller, a PGA pro, reportedly attempted to stop a pickup truck entering the course before being killed.

Cobb County police officials have arrested Bryan Rhoden in connection with Siller’s murder and the murder of two other men.

Rhoden was arrested in the area of Chamblee, about 25 miles from Pinetree, and faces three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping.

The suspect reportedly drove his truck onto the grounds before getting stuck somewhere near the 10th hole. Siller, 41, confronted Rhoden before being shot, with police pronouncing him dead at the scene due to a “gunshot wound to the head”.

It’s believed the incident took place at around 2.20pm local time on Saturday, July 3.

Tributes poured in across social media for Siller, including from PGA of America President Jim Richerson, who said: “We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took pace yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller.

“The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community.”

Two other men were discovered deceased in the back of Rhoden’s truck, with their deaths also attributed to gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California.

A police statement said: “Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck.

“It does not appear he was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”

Siller was a husband and a father of two and a GoFundMe page set up for his family has now raised more than $656,000.