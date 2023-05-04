Super Bowl Winners Mahomes And Kelce To Face NBA Champions Curry And Thompson In The Match

The golf-meets-sports-stars showdown that is ‘The Match’ is back, with the eighth episode being a huge NBA versus NFL clash with four of the biggest names in American sport.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the quarterback and tight end of the reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the NFL, taking on NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The two stars of the Chiefs team that has won two Super Bowls in the last four years will face-off against four-time NBA champions Curry and Thompson of the Golden State Warriors over 12 holes at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on June 29.

Starting off with that memorable Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson encounter, The Match has incorporated stars from other sports on multiple occasions, with this latest edition just the second to have no pro golfer involvement at all.

An NFL special last year saw Mahomes and Josh Allen losing to legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in an all-quarterback encounter also at Wynn Golf Club.

Both Mahomes and Curry will be making their second appearance, as the Warriors star played alongside Peyton Manning to take on Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson in Arizona.

Teamwork should not be an issue for these four, with Mahomes and Kelce one of the most devastating touchdown combinations in the NFL – already combining for 48 scores in five seasons together with the Chiefs.

Spieth and Thomas beat MicIlroy and Woods in the last Match (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

With 14 playoff touchdowns, they’re also just one shy of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s all-time record, while the Splash Brothers of two-time NBA MVP Curry and Thompson are considered two of the most deadly shooters in the sport’s history.

Curry is the most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history while Thompson is 11th and they’ll be looking to be carding as many threes as possible during their 12-hole battle with their NFL opponents come June.

The last Capital One’s The Match was held in December and saw Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth beat Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods under the floodlights in Florida.

The 2023 event will be screened on TNT and will be hoping to raise more money for charity, with over $35m so far raised for various charities over the competition’s short history.