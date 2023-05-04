Super Bowl Winners Mahomes And Kelce To Face NBA Champions Curry And Thompson In The Match
NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to take on NBA duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest edition of The Match
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The golf-meets-sports-stars showdown that is ‘The Match’ is back, with the eighth episode being a huge NBA versus NFL clash with four of the biggest names in American sport.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the quarterback and tight end of the reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the NFL, taking on NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
The two stars of the Chiefs team that has won two Super Bowls in the last four years will face-off against four-time NBA champions Curry and Thompson of the Golden State Warriors over 12 holes at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on June 29.
Starting off with that memorable Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson encounter, The Match has incorporated stars from other sports on multiple occasions, with this latest edition just the second to have no pro golfer involvement at all.
An NFL special last year saw Mahomes and Josh Allen losing to legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in an all-quarterback encounter also at Wynn Golf Club.
Both Mahomes and Curry will be making their second appearance, as the Warriors star played alongside Peyton Manning to take on Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson in Arizona.
Teamwork should not be an issue for these four, with Mahomes and Kelce one of the most devastating touchdown combinations in the NFL – already combining for 48 scores in five seasons together with the Chiefs.
With 14 playoff touchdowns, they’re also just one shy of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s all-time record, while the Splash Brothers of two-time NBA MVP Curry and Thompson are considered two of the most deadly shooters in the sport’s history.
Curry is the most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history while Thompson is 11th and they’ll be looking to be carding as many threes as possible during their 12-hole battle with their NFL opponents come June.
The last Capital One’s The Match was held in December and saw Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth beat Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods under the floodlights in Florida.
The 2023 event will be screened on TNT and will be hoping to raise more money for charity, with over $35m so far raised for various charities over the competition’s short history.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It' - Eight New Products That Blew Us Away This Year
Joel Tadman picks eight of the most innovative products chosen from the 150 that feature in Golf Monthly's Editor's Choice 2023 Awards
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
'It Sucked' - Rickie Fowler Using Masters Misery As Motivation For Major Return
Rickie Fowler missed the masters for the second year running, but is back in form and back in the Majors starting at the PGA Championship
By Paul Higham • Published