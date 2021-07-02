Check out the full field for the upcoming London event at Centurion
Star-Studded Field Confirmed For Ladies Aramco Team Series London Event
The Aramco Team Series – London is the first of five 2021 Ladies European Tour (LET) events sponsored by Aramco.
The three-day event will take place at Centurion Club, St Albans, on July 8 and offer amateur players the chance to play on the pro tour alongside some of the biggest names in women’s golf.
Each Aramco Team Series tournament will see 36 captains lead teams of four players, who together will compete to shoot the lowest combined score over three days of golf.
All teams will feature three LET players paired through a unique draft system, in which captains choose one player and are randomly assigned another.
As we mentioned above, there are some huge names down to compete in the first event in London such as Major-winners Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall.
There are also several Solheim Cup players too like Charley Hull, Anna Van Dam and Emily Kristine Pedersen.
2019 and 2021 Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew will also compete.
Below is the full field for the event.
Aramco Team Series Field – London
(List below is in exemption order)
Laura Davies
Trish Johnson
Beth Allen
Lee-Anne Pace
Lucie Malchirand
Amy Boulden
Alice Hewson
Stephanie Kyriacou
Christine Wolf
Atthaya Thitikul
Carly Booth
Annabel Dimmock
Diksha Dagar
Marianne Skarpnord
Becky Morgan
Jenny Haglund
Luiza Altmann
Rachel Drummond
Frida Gustafsson Spang
Franziska Friedrich
Lily May Humphreys
Victoria Fricot
Emma Cabrera-Bello
Georgina Blackman
Olivia Cowan
Laura Fuenfstueck
Karolin Lampert
Lina Boqvist
Whitney Hillier
Ursula Wikstrom
Tonje Daffinrud
Sanna Nuutinen
Manon De Roey
Hannah Burke
Emma Nilsson
Liz Young
Kelsey Macdonald
Lydia Hall
Kylie Henry
Felicity Johnson
Stacy Lee Bregman
Carmen Alonso
Camilla Lennarth
Eleanor Givens
Camille Chevalier
Tvesa Malik
Johanna Gustavsson
Nicole Garcia
Michele Thomson
Katja Pogacar
Linda Wessberg
Noemi Jimenez Martin
Magdalena Simmermacher
Alison Muirhead
Kim Metraux
Gabriella Cowley
Maria Hernandez
Sarah Schober
Jessica Karlsson
Astrid Vayson De Pradenne
Karoline Lund
Florentyna Parker
Sian Evans
Cloe Frankish
Agathe Sauzon
Lejan Lewthwaite
Anne-Lise Caudal
Becky Brewerton
Hayley Davis
Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
Laura Murray
Laura Gomez Ruiz
Chloe Williams
Tiia Koivisto
Maiken Bing Paulsen
Sarina Schmidt
Nobuhle Dlamini
Anne-charlotte Mora
Filippa Moork
Carolin Kauffmann
Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir
Krista Bakker
Astha Madan
Elia Folch
Elina Nummenpaa
Isabelle Boineau
Manon Gidali
Leonie Harm
Mireia Prat
Josefine Nyqvist
Isabella Deilert
Patricia Sanz Barrio
Karina Kukkonen
Stina Resen
Emma Grechi
Natasha Fear
Dulcie Sverdloff
For more information, visit aramcoteamseries.com