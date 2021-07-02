Check out the full field for the upcoming London event at Centurion

Star-Studded Field Confirmed For Ladies Aramco Team Series London Event

The Aramco Team Series – London is the first of five 2021 Ladies European Tour (LET) events sponsored by Aramco.

The three-day event will take place at Centurion Club, St Albans, on July 8 and offer amateur players the chance to play on the pro tour alongside some of the biggest names in women’s golf.

Each Aramco Team Series tournament will see 36 captains lead teams of four players, who together will compete to shoot the lowest combined score over three days of golf.

All teams will feature three LET players paired through a unique draft system, in which captains choose one player and are randomly assigned another.

As we mentioned above, there are some huge names down to compete in the first event in London such as Major-winners Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall.

There are also several Solheim Cup players too like Charley Hull, Anna Van Dam and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

2019 and 2021 Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew will also compete.

Below is the full field for the event.

Aramco Team Series Field – London

(List below is in exemption order)

Laura Davies

Trish Johnson

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Georgia Hall

Beth Allen

Charley Hull

Lee-Anne Pace

Anna Nordqvist

Lucie Malchirand

Amy Boulden

Alice Hewson

Stephanie Kyriacou

Anne Van Dam

Christine Wolf

Atthaya Thitikul

Carly Booth

Annabel Dimmock

Diksha Dagar

Marianne Skarpnord

Becky Morgan

Jenny Haglund

Minjee Lee

Luiza Altmann

Rachel Drummond

Frida Gustafsson Spang

Franziska Friedrich

Lily May Humphreys

Victoria Fricot

Emma Cabrera-Bello

Georgina Blackman

Lexi Thompson

Olivia Cowan

Laura Fuenfstueck

Karolin Lampert

Lina Boqvist

Whitney Hillier

Ursula Wikstrom

Tonje Daffinrud

Sanna Nuutinen

Manon De Roey

Hannah Burke

Emma Nilsson

Liz Young

Kelsey Macdonald

Lydia Hall

Kylie Henry

Felicity Johnson

Stacy Lee Bregman

Carmen Alonso

Camilla Lennarth

Eleanor Givens

Camille Chevalier

Tvesa Malik

Johanna Gustavsson

Nicole Garcia

Michele Thomson

Katja Pogacar

Linda Wessberg

Noemi Jimenez Martin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Alison Muirhead

Kim Metraux

Gabriella Cowley

Maria Hernandez

Sarah Schober

Jessica Karlsson

Astrid Vayson De Pradenne

Karoline Lund

Florentyna Parker

Sian Evans

Cloe Frankish

Agathe Sauzon

Lejan Lewthwaite

Anne-Lise Caudal

Catriona Matthew

Becky Brewerton

Hayley Davis

Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso

Laura Murray

Laura Gomez Ruiz

Chloe Williams

Tiia Koivisto

Maiken Bing Paulsen

Sarina Schmidt

Nobuhle Dlamini

Anne-charlotte Mora

Filippa Moork

Carolin Kauffmann

Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir

Krista Bakker

Astha Madan

Elia Folch

Elina Nummenpaa

Isabelle Boineau

Manon Gidali

Leonie Harm

Mireia Prat

Josefine Nyqvist

Isabella Deilert

Patricia Sanz Barrio

Karina Kukkonen

Stina Resen

Emma Grechi

Natasha Fear

Dulcie Sverdloff

