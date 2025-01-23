St Andrews To Host 2027 Open Championship
The Old Course at St Andrews will stage the 155th Open Championship to maintain the five-year rotation of the Home of Golf staging the battle for the Claret Jug
The R&A has announced that the 155th Open Championship will be staged at the Old Course in St Andrews in 2027.
The Open had been held at the Home of Golf every five years since 1990, until 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Instead of just moving it on a year, the decision was taken to stage the 2021 event at St George's and switch St Andrews to 2022 to coincide with the 150th Open Championship being played.
And now the R&A has reverted to the five-year plan of holding the battle for the Claret Jug at the sport's spiritual home.
The 155th Open will take place at St Andrews from 11-18 July 2027, in a tournament that will mark the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones' Open triumph at the Old Course when he won the Claret Jug by six shots in 1927 to successfully defend the title.
Australian Cameron Smith lifted the Claret Jug in the last running of the Open at St Andrews, as he shot a memorable final round of 64 to overhaul Rory McIlroy.
A record-breaking 290,000 golf fans attended the 150th Open that week at St Andrews, and new R&A chief executiver Mark Darbon is hoping for a similar success in 2027.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Timeless. Iconic. Legendary.The 155th Open will be played at St Andrews in 2027. pic.twitter.com/JKosH92kKlJanuary 23, 2025
“I’m hugely excited to be making this my first announcement at The R&A," Darbon said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to The Open’s return to St Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players.
"There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.
“St Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world.
"It promises to be another milestone occasion at one of sport’s greatest and most historic venues and we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved.”
Future Open Championship venues
- 2025: Royal Portrush
- 2026: Royal Birkdale
- 2027: St Andrews
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Bob Does Sports YouTuber Details How He 'Completely Botched' Chance Rory McIlroy Meeting
Bob Does Sports' Robby Berger releases hilarious video describing his botched attempt to get Rory McIlroy on the show after a chance meeting at a gas station
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Masters Field 2025: Who Is Playing At Augusta National?
Take a look at the how the field is shaping up for the 2025 Masters along with the qualifying cirteria in operation for Augusta National
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Provisional Support' Given To Portmarnock As First Open Outside UK Moves A Step Closer
There could soon be a new links on the Open rota, as golf's oldest Major looks set to be played outside the UK for the first time
By Michael Weston Published
-
Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion Confirms He Will Give Up Major Starts In Favor Of Immediate DP World Tour Chance
China's Wenyi Ding confirmed he will be leaving college and giving up starts at The Masters and The Open Championship in favor of immediately starting his pro career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Irish Venue Moves One Step Closer To Debut Open After Government Agrees To Explore Bid
Portmarnock could become the first course in the Republic of Ireland to host The Open Championship if the Irish government submits an official bid
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Nonsense. That's Links Golf Courses' - Paul McGinley Says Shane Lowry Will 'Regret' Open Set-Up Comments
The Golf Channel analyst labelled Lowry's call to have a couple of tees pushed forward on Saturday "nonsense" after the 2019 Open Champion was mildly critical of how the R&A had set Royal Troon up in bad weather
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Left It All Out There’ - Justin Rose Admits ‘Choking Back Tears’ After Close Call At The Open
The Englishman's wait for a second Major championship goes on after he finished in a tie for second alongside Billy Horschel at Royal Troon
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Billy Horschel 'Disappointed' Despite Best Ever Major Finish At The Open
Despite a three-under-par final round, the American left Royal Troon 'disappointed' after finishing two strokes behind fellow countryman, Xander Schauffele
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Dan Brown Didn't Win The 2024 Open, But Here's Everything He Gets After An Incredible Week At Royal Troon
Despite not lifting the Claret Jug, the Englishman enjoyed a brilliant Major debut and has earned several perks as a result...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Calum Scott Wins Silver Medal At 2024 Open Championship
The Scottish player was one of four amateurs to make the cut at Royal Troon this year, but he went lowest to land the prestigious award on Sunday
By Jonny Leighfield Published