St Andrews To Host 2027 Open Championship

The R&A has announced that the 155th Open Championship will be staged at the Old Course in St Andrews in 2027.

The Open had been held at the Home of Golf every five years since 1990, until 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of just moving it on a year, the decision was taken to stage the 2021 event at St George's and switch St Andrews to 2022 to coincide with the 150th Open Championship being played.

And now the R&A has reverted to the five-year plan of holding the battle for the Claret Jug at the sport's spiritual home.

The 155th Open will take place at St Andrews from 11-18 July 2027, in a tournament that will mark the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones' Open triumph at the Old Course when he won the Claret Jug by six shots in 1927 to successfully defend the title.

Australian Cameron Smith lifted the Claret Jug in the last running of the Open at St Andrews, as he shot a memorable final round of 64 to overhaul Rory McIlroy.

A record-breaking 290,000 golf fans attended the 150th Open that week at St Andrews, and new R&A chief executiver Mark Darbon is hoping for a similar success in 2027.

Timeless. Iconic. Legendary.The 155th Open will be played at St Andrews in 2027. pic.twitter.com/JKosH92kKlJanuary 23, 2025

“I’m hugely excited to be making this my first announcement at The R&A," Darbon said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to The Open’s return to St Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players.

"There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.

“St Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world.

"It promises to be another milestone occasion at one of sport’s greatest and most historic venues and we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Future Open Championship venues