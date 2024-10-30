Spanish Venue Emerges As Favorite For 2031 Ryder Cup

The 2031 Ryder Cup could be coming to Spain for the first time since in 34 years.

Per Ten Golf, the favorite to host the 48th edition of the match between the Europeans and the USA is Camiral Golf & Wellness, one of the best golf courses in Spain, which is located near Girona in the north-east of the country.

That would be the first time the venue has hosted the match and only the second time the Ryder Cup has been held in Spain after Valderrama was the location for the 1997 edition, which saw Seve Ballesteros’s Europeans emerge 14.5 points to 13.5 point winners over the visitors.

Camiral Golf & Wellness opened in 1999 after it was created under the guidance of the European Tour with the idea of offering an alternative to TPC Sawgrass in the US. It was the hosted the DP World Tour's Open de Espana three times, while it was also the venue for the circuit's Catalunya Championship in 2022.

The course was built to offer an alternative to TPC Sawgrass (Image credit: Getty Images)

The venue, which was previously named PGA Catalunya, has two courses – the Stadium Course and the Tour Course. According to the report, both would be used for the Ryder Cup. The venue is known for its fir trees, lush vegetation, scrub and purple heather, while it has several downhill tee shots and doglegs.

If it is confirmed for the 2031 match, it will be hoped it suits the Europeans after editions in recent decades have demonstrated the importance of home advantage. Indeed, the Europeans have not lost on home soil since the 1993 edition at the Belfry in England.

That long unbeaten home run continued at Marco Simone in Italy last year, after Camiral Golf & Wellness had been a contender.

Before the Ryder Cup’s potential return to Spain, the 2025 match takes place at Bethpage Black in the US. In 2027, it will take place at Adare Manor in Ireland for the first time before returning to the US for the 2029 edition at Hazeltine, which hosted the US’s victory in 2016.

Even though Spain has regularly been overlooked for the Ryder Cup, the country hosted the women’s equivalent, the Solheim Cup, last year at Finca Cortesin. Now, it appears its next chance to host one of the biggest matches in golf could only be seven years away.