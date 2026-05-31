Austrian Alpine Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Sepp Straka has been the headline name at Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith as the Austrian Alpine Open offers up an identical tournament purse to 2025

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Sepp Straka at the Austrian Alpine Open
Sepp Straka is playing in his homeland
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour's European Swing has been continuing in earnest before the US Open with stunning scenery providing an unforgettable backdrop at this week's Austrian Alpine Open.

Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith - which is midway between the major hubs of Salzburg and Innsbruck - is the stage for the latest DP World Tour event, a tournament which Sepp Straka has attended for the first time ever.

The Ryder Cup star's most recent appearance in the country of his birth was the European Tour's 2018 Shot Clock Masters, won by Finland's Mikko Korhonen, but Straka will be keen to claim a first home victory of his own later today.

He began the final round on nine under, six adrift of 54-hole leader Kota Kaneko.

Kota Kaneko at the Austrian Alpine Open

Kota Kaneko led at the 54-hole point

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever does win the title will top up their career earnings by almost $500,000.

The winner's check is $467,500 from an overall tournament purse of $2.75 million - a common figure during this stretch of the DP World Tour season.

Players between second and fifth could be in line for a six-figure payday of their own while simply making the cut in Austria is likely to be worth at least $5,000.

A strong performance won't just result in a lucrative week here, though, with winners automatically exempt into the Back 9 run of events. Plus, winning the European Swing (by accumulating the most Race To Dubai points) will result in a $200,000 bonus.

But before that, below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Austrian Alpine Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

AUSTRIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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