Austrian Alpine Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Sepp Straka has been the headline name at Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith as the Austrian Alpine Open offers up an identical tournament purse to 2025
Mike Hall
The DP World Tour's European Swing has been continuing in earnest before the US Open with stunning scenery providing an unforgettable backdrop at this week's Austrian Alpine Open.
Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith - which is midway between the major hubs of Salzburg and Innsbruck - is the stage for the latest DP World Tour event, a tournament which Sepp Straka has attended for the first time ever.
The Ryder Cup star's most recent appearance in the country of his birth was the European Tour's 2018 Shot Clock Masters, won by Finland's Mikko Korhonen, but Straka will be keen to claim a first home victory of his own later today.
He began the final round on nine under, six adrift of 54-hole leader Kota Kaneko.
Whoever does win the title will top up their career earnings by almost $500,000.
The winner's check is $467,500 from an overall tournament purse of $2.75 million - a common figure during this stretch of the DP World Tour season.
Players between second and fifth could be in line for a six-figure payday of their own while simply making the cut in Austria is likely to be worth at least $5,000.
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A strong performance won't just result in a lucrative week here, though, with winners automatically exempt into the Back 9 run of events. Plus, winning the European Swing (by accumulating the most Race To Dubai points) will result in a $200,000 bonus.
But before that, below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Austrian Alpine Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
AUSTRIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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