Austrian Alpine Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The DP World Tour's European Swing has been continuing in earnest before the US Open with stunning scenery providing an unforgettable backdrop at this week's Austrian Alpine Open.

Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith - which is midway between the major hubs of Salzburg and Innsbruck - is the stage for the latest DP World Tour event, a tournament which Sepp Straka has attended for the first time ever.

The Ryder Cup star's most recent appearance in the country of his birth was the European Tour's 2018 Shot Clock Masters, won by Finland's Mikko Korhonen, but Straka will be keen to claim a first home victory of his own later today.

He began the final round on nine under, six adrift of 54-hole leader Kota Kaneko.

Kota Kaneko led at the 54-hole point (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever does win the title will top up their career earnings by almost $500,000.

The winner's check is $467,500 from an overall tournament purse of $2.75 million - a common figure during this stretch of the DP World Tour season.

Players between second and fifth could be in line for a six-figure payday of their own while simply making the cut in Austria is likely to be worth at least $5,000.

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A strong performance won't just result in a lucrative week here, though, with winners automatically exempt into the Back 9 run of events. Plus, winning the European Swing (by accumulating the most Race To Dubai points) will result in a $200,000 bonus.

But before that, below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Austrian Alpine Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

AUSTRIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN