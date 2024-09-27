Social Media Golf Star Set For Asian Tour Start

If you were to trawl through the thousands of golf-related videos on social media, chances are you would have come across Mac Boucher, an individual who holds almost half a million followers on Instagram.

He is known for his outrageous trick shots, specifically the ability to shape (or sling) the golf ball with any club in his bag. Some of his videos have amassed millions of views and now, in October, he will feature at an Asian Tour tournament.

Boucher during the PGA Tour's Creator Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event in question is believed to be the Asian Tour's Black Mountain Championship, which plays as the first International Series event of a pivotal seven tournament stretch whereby the winner of the International Series Rankings will secure a LIV Golf card for 2025.

Featuring on Peter Finch's YouTube channel, specifically a video on the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, Boucher revealed to Finch that he had received an invite to the tournament, which is set to get underway on the 17th October.

"The CEO of the Asian Tour reached out to me a few days ago, asking me if I would like to have a sponsor's exemption into the Thailand Open," stated Boucher whilst speaking to Finch at Wentworth.

"It's an International Series event on the Asian Tour, so like an elevated event. There's a big purse, a lot of big names, LIV guys will be there, so a pretty good field. They've asked me to do content during the week and I thought it was just content, but it turns out they want me to play Thursday and Friday".

A post shared by Mac Boucher (@macbouchergolf) A photo posted by on

Along with the video, Boucher also posted a recording on his Instagram with the caption "wild news dropping this week!" In the video, Boucher is seen hitting a chip shot, specifically the Thai Spinner, which is used and was made famous by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Named the 'Sling God', Boucher has an incredible ability to play shots that no-one else can, with a wrist injury being the reason that he is able to hit draws and fades at will. Previously, he played on the PGA Tour Canada circuit, but his social media really took off in 2021.

Now a content creator, he did play in the PGA Tour's Creator Classic, where he shot a seven-over-par score to finish 15th in the 16-player field. Although he didn't get the result he wanted, Boucher wowed spectators with his opening tee shot, whereby he turned a right-handed driver upside down. What followed was an opening drive of 225 yards which just missed the fairway.