Social Media Erupts After Pro Spotted With Untucked Shirt
Golf's dress code police were out in full force during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
As with most things in golf nowadays, social media was divided after J.J. Spaun was spotted with his shirt untucked during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The PGA Tour posted a clip of the American stiffing his approach shot to the 10th hole on the Plantation Course in Kapalua to set up a birdie that got him to three-under for the day and 12-under for the tournament. He would go on to add two more in a 68 that has him two behind Collin Morikawa going into the weekend in Hawaii.
But that wasn’t what grabbed the attention. Instead, legions of fans were quick to point out that Spaun had his shirt untucked, with the consensus on such a matter typically mixed. A host of responses called for the sport to normalise untucked shirts while the traditionalists didn’t hold back in voicing their displeasure as the topic of golf’s dress code reared its head once again.
One commenter even managed to aim a dig at LIV Golf while criticising Spaun’s wardrobe choice, saying: “Tuck it in, this isn’t LIV.” Here are some of the replies that best highlight the split among golf fans…
Nice untucked shirt bud 🙄January 7, 2023
Next thing you know they will be wearing there pajamas pants hoodies 🙄January 7, 2023
Here’s an idea. Tuck your shirt in you slob. Professional athlete? Dude looks like a slobJanuary 7, 2023
JJ rocking the untucked shirt? Love it.January 7, 2023
Untucked shirt is sickkkkkkJanuary 7, 2023
Normalize untucked shirts on a golf course.January 7, 2023
Golf has been criticised in the past for being too stuck in its ways and stuffy, but efforts have been made in recent times to modernise the sport and attract a new generation of fans. For example, no longer are players required to take to the course in knee-high socks and collared shirts. Hoodies have been embraced as normal attire, as have golf joggers.
For those who still favour a more traditional look, that is also welcomed, proving golfers are able to showcase more of their personality than ever before, whatever way inclined they may be.
Many people will always be of the opinion that golf still needs a dress code, which is fine, but incidents such as this offer a sad reminder that a solution to appease all parties remains unlikely.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
