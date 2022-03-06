Sky Sports Presenter Humorously Reveals Their Favourite Golfer Of All Time...
Former professional, Nick Dougherty, took to Twitter to reveal his favourite golfer, with it perhaps not being someone you'd expect
The topic of 'who is your favourite golfer', is a very personal thing. There could be multiple reasons as to why one individual stands out more than another, or why one particular player has made such a big impact on your golfing life. Either way, it is a great subject to discuss.
Posting the question out on Twitter, Sky Sports Golf wanted to know 'who your favourite golfer of all time is.' The comments obviously featured the likes of Seve, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, but it was a tongue-in-cheek reply from Sky Sports Golf's own, Nick Dougherty, who caused the biggest reaction, with the presenter's humorous response receiving multiple reactions.
@AndrewColtart he makes me feel good about my gameMarch 5, 2022
So, what was the response from the three-time European Tour winner? Well, Dougherty stated that his favourite player was actually his fellow work colleague, Andrew Coltart! with the Englishman writing: "He makes me feel good about my game."
The humorous dig caused former Ryder Cup player, Coltart, to respond with a picture of a driver which had a list of swing tips taped to the crown and the caption: "@NickDougherty5, great solution to your game."
@NickDougherty5 great solution to your game. Pic care of @golf_gods pic.twitter.com/kKx8Z8Bf2jMarch 6, 2022
It wasn't just Coltart who replied to the dig, with many users finding Dougherty's response amusing, with a few adding: "No doubt about that!"
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
