Sky Sports Presenter Humorously Reveals Their Favourite Golfer Of All Time...

The topic of 'who is your favourite golfer', is a very personal thing. There could be multiple reasons as to why one individual stands out more than another, or why one particular player has made such a big impact on your golfing life. Either way, it is a great subject to discuss.

Posting the question out on Twitter, Sky Sports Golf wanted to know 'who your favourite golfer of all time is.' The comments obviously featured the likes of Seve, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, but it was a tongue-in-cheek reply from Sky Sports Golf's own, Nick Dougherty, who caused the biggest reaction, with the presenter's humorous response receiving multiple reactions.

So, what was the response from the three-time European Tour winner? Well, Dougherty stated that his favourite player was actually his fellow work colleague, Andrew Coltart! with the Englishman writing: "He makes me feel good about my game."

The humorous dig caused former Ryder Cup player, Coltart, to respond with a picture of a driver which had a list of swing tips taped to the crown and the caption: "@NickDougherty5, great solution to your game."

It wasn't just Coltart who replied to the dig, with many users finding Dougherty's response amusing, with a few adding: "No doubt about that!"