Shane Lowry Hints At Ryder Cup Partnership With Rory McIlroy
The Irishman has admitted he would love to team up with the four-time Major winner at Marco Simone
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Shane Lowry is at Marco Simone preparing for his second Ryder Cup appearance after making his debut in Europe's defeat to the US at Whistling Straits in 2021.
His first outing on that occasion came in the Friday afternoon fourball matches when he was paired with Rory McIlroy, but it ended with disappointment for the duo as Tony Finau and Harris English won 4&3.
Following a practice session ahead of the 2023 edition, Lowry admitted he’d like the chance for the pair to put that right this year.
He said: “Look, obviously, Rory and I are good friends, so I think we would love to play together, and we’d love to go out there at some stage. We probably feel like we didn’t do ourselves justice in fourballs at Whistling Straits, and I think maybe we’d like the opportunity to go at it again and try and win a point this time.”
The decision over whether to hand Lowry and McIlroy another chance to prove themselves in a pairing will come down to Team Europe captain Luke Donald, and the 2019 Open champion admitted he’s had no indication whether his wish will be granted.
He continued: “I honestly don’t know. You might call whatever on that, but I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen on Friday or Saturday yet. We haven’t been told. We’re going to play together and we’re going to play the next couple of days, and I’m sure we’ll find out soon. But obviously would be nice.”
Lowry doesn’t need any reminders of McIlroy’s ability, but he got one anyway during the practice session in the form of McIlroy’s outrageous holed shot from the brutal Ryder Cup rough. He acknowledged that they don’t come much better than the Ulsterman, no matter which era you turn to.
He said: “Look, anybody would want to play with Rory. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’s one of the best players in my opinion - he’s in the top players of all time already, and he’s not even nearly finished. Yeah, it would be nice to go out there with him.”
Assuming Lowry appears before the Sunday singles, regardless of who he is paired with, he will face scrutiny because of a perceived poor run of form heading into the match. However, he insisted he would be an asset to the team.
He continued: “I’m pretty happy where my game is at coming into this week. And I always feel coming in here that I can add a lot to the team not only on the golf course but in the team room and around, all of that. Yeah, that’s just how I felt. That’s how I feel.
“Look, you have to back yourself. If people are talking about you saying you shouldn’t be on the team or this, that and the other, it’s obviously not going to sit well with you because you feel like you should be there and you want to be there.”
Regardless of how Donald utilises him – and whoever he may be paired with – Lowry is evidently confident he can play a big part in helping Team Europe reclaim the trophy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau Was Right. He Should Have Been Called Prior To Ryder Cup Snub
DeChambeau has returned to form but didn't even get a call to say he wasn't being picked for the Ryder Cup, which he says "definitely does sting a little bit"
By Elliott Heath Published
-
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Holes Outrageous Shot From Brutal Ryder Cup Rough
The Team Europe player produced a moment of brilliance during a practice session at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Was Right. He Should Have Been Called Prior To Ryder Cup Snub
DeChambeau has returned to form but didn't even get a call to say he wasn't being picked for the Ryder Cup, which he says "definitely does sting a little bit"
By Elliott Heath Published
-
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Holes Outrageous Shot From Brutal Ryder Cup Rough
The Team Europe player produced a moment of brilliance during a practice session at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Think I'm Better Than Every Player' - Confident Wyndham Clark Explains McIlroy Comments
The US Open champion said he has self belief that he is better than every other player
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Only Luke’ - Donald Serenaded In Song Featuring Former Ryder Cup Players
Sam Harrop's new music video featured the likes of Oliver Wilson, Ross Fisher and David Howell
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Brooks Koepka Reveals How Many Majors He Should Have Won
Speaking on Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast, Koepka claimed he should have had 'nine Major victories' by now
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Ryder Cup Caddies Might Be Using Stand Bags This Week
We are not used to seeing stand bags at the highest level of the professional game, so why might we at the Ryder Cup?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
LIV Golfers Invited Into Next Week's DP World Tour Event
Four LIV Golf players have been invited to appear in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
'How Many Wins Have You Had?' - Laura Davies On Wyndham Clark's Rory McIlroy Comments
The four-time Major champion had her say on Wyndham Clark's comments about Rory McIlroy
By Elliott Heath Published