Shane Lowry Flies Home From PGA Tour Event But Ends Up Making Cut

The Wyndham Championship provided an extremely tense circumstance as, on Friday, play was suspended with only a handful of groups out on the golf course. What's more the event is the very last one of the regulation PGA Tour season, with the top 125 advancing through to the FedEx Cup playoffs next week.

Currently, players are fighting to keep their PGA Tour cards, as well as their futures, with individuals looking to pick up the last few remaining points. Returning on Saturday morning, a number of players were on the cut line which, after everyone had finished, moved to one-under-par.

Rather humorously, Shane Lowry, who shot a two-under-par second round, got on a plane and headed home following the second day's action, assuming that he would not make it into the weekend. However, because the cut line moved, it meant the 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year had in fact made the cut, resulting in a return flight back to Sedgefield Country Club!

My lift to round 3 @PGATOUR 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/VZDEgNCOaSAugust 6, 2022 See more

Posting a picture of a private jet on his social media, Lowry captioned the photo: "My lift to round 3 @PGATOUR", with the Irishman seemingly back home as the event's second round concluded.

Users were obviously sympathetic to Lowry... sort of, with fellow professionals Justin Thomas and Trevor Immelman commenting on the image, whilst others made reference to Lowry losing his clubs at the start of the week, as Immelman stated: "At least this way we know they won’t lose your clubs."

According to PGA Tour Communications, 87 players made the cut at the Wyndham Championship, which is the most since the cut rule changed to the lowest 65 and ties to start the 2019-20 season. The last time 87 players or more made the 36-hole cut on Tour was at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship.