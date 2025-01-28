5 Facts About Pebble Beach's Famous Par-3 7th Hole

Many of the world's most iconic courses have that one hole which operates as its signature strip of land, whether it be the 17th at TPC Sawgrass or The Road Hole at St Andrews' Old Course.

They often feature an eye-catching approach or imposing penalty areas - possibly even extraordinary length one way or the other.

The 7th at Pebble Beach has a little of each and is widely regarded as one of the most famous golf holes in the world.

At barely over 100 yards from the tips, this par 3 packs a whole lot of punch, pound for pound. It has stunning views of the Pacific Ocean (which surrounds the small green on three sides) from wherever you stand, a wide array of places you don't want to land your ball, and - if the wind is playing ball - a golden chance for an ace.

But despite being so widely renowned and an obvious bucket list aim for many a golfer, there is still plenty many people don't know about it. Here are just a few facts about the par-3 7th hole at Pebble Beach.

RENOWNED ARCHITECT WANTED IT GONE

A view of Pebble Beach's par-3 7th hole around 1950 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pebble Beach Golf Links opened in 1919 after amateur golfers, Jack Neville and Douglas Grant were tasked with creating a championship golf course by Samuel F.B. Morse. Despite having no experience of course design, the pair forged a layout which has barely seen any changes since.

However, if esteemed architect William Herbert Fowler had his way at the time, the 7th would look very different indeed.

Just a year after opening, Fowler tried to convince Pebble Beach developer, Brown to rip up the little par-3 - stating it was a beautiful location but the hole was not worthy of a championship layout.

Speaking to S. F. B. Morse in 1920, Fowler said: "I am quite ready to admit the beauty of the location from a scenic standpoint, but the golfing shot required is not of such a character as would make it worthwhile to descend to the lower level and then have to rise again.

“I think it would be quite easy to find another location for a one-shot hole to take its place, and this will enable us to play the tee shot to the 8th hole from the high ground on the same level as the (6th) green.”

Fortunately, Brown did not listen to Fowler about the 7th, although he did heed his advice on adding circa 200 yards to the 18th hole - transforming it from a short par-4 to the fascinating par-5 in action today.

SAM SNEAD (APPARENTLY) PUTTED FROM THE TEE

Sam Snead (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hole is officially 106 yards from the Championship tees and features a 40 foot drop from tee to green. Despite the short distance, this hole has witnessed everything from 3-irons to putts off the tee due to the weather which often travels from off the water.

Sam Snead apparently took his flattest club out for his opening shot on the hole once - so as to avoid the biting headwind - and was reportedly the only player to make par there that day.

For amateurs who play Pebble Beach, they are advised to try a knockdown shot, keep the ball from going into the wind, and play it safe to the middle of the green.

SHORTEST HOLE ON THE PGA TOUR

Tiger Woods tees off on the 92-yard 7th hole in the final round of the 2010 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the above, this should come as no surprise, but it remains the shortest hole regularly used on the PGA Tour. When Pebble Beach hosted the 2010 US Open, it was reduced to 92 yards for round four and broke the record for the shortest hole ever used at the championship.

However, Pebble's record was snapped 13 years later when Los Angeles Country Club hosted an 81-yard par-3 on its 15th hole during round three.

RARE TO MAKE AN ACE

Mike Heinen made an ace at Pebble Beach's par-3 7th hole in 2003 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pebble Beach Golf Links has hosted its eponymous Pro-Am since 1947 as well as six US Open championships (a seventh is scheduled for 2027), but only 16 aces had ever been recorded at the par-3 7th hole in pro competitions as of 2016. At that stage, PGA Tour player, Mike Heinen had made the most recent one in 2003.

Further highlighting the difficulty of the hole, approximately just 60% of players have hit the green in regulation during PGA Tour events. Possibly understandable, given it is only 20 yards deep.

JIM NANTZ GOT MARRIED THERE

Jim Nantz got married to wife, Caroline at Pebble Beach in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When iconic CBS broadcaster got married to Courtney Richards in 2012, the pair officially tied the knot on the 7th hole. Actor John O'Hurley also married Lisa Mesloh there in 2004.

Nantz - who used to have a replica of Pebble Beach's par-3 7th hole in his backyard - was joined by many famous friends for the event, including former President George H.W. Bush, Arnold Palmer, Nick Faldo, Phil Mickelson, Robert Kraft, and Tom Brady.

The former Pebble Beach resident apparently fell in love with the place when his father took the family on a three-hour drive to Pebble Beach when Nantz was 10.