Seven-Time Major Winner Inbee Park Shortlisted For New Olympics Job

Inbee Park is in the running to become an elected member of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

The seven-time Major champion is among 32 athletes from across the world hoping to secure one of very few roles that are up for election during Paris 2024. The candidates, who have been nominated by their respective National Olympic Committees (NOCs) together with their Athletes’ Commissions, come from 15 different sports - although Park is the only golfer.

Just four positions are available, with athletes on the Commission providing a link between those who battle for a medal and the decision makers at board level. The IOC revealed the full list on Wednesday, with Park up against the likes of retired American sprinter Allyson Felix.

Around 10,500 athletes are eligible to vote for their next round of representatives when the election takes place between July 26 and August 11 in France.

Inbee Park won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Park - who is a three-time KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner - scooped gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 when golf returned to the Olympic schedule after a 112-year absence. All of her seven Major victories arrived prior to success in Brazil.

She also competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed until 2021, where she finished T23rd.

The South Korean is yet to complete the Women's Grand Slam, however, having finished in a tie for eighth three times at the Evian Championship, the only Major she is yet to win, between 2015-2019. She is considered as one of the best female golfers of all time.

Inbee hasn't teed it up since the 2022 AIG Women's Open, having given birth to a baby girl in April 2023.

The 2024 Olympics take place in Paris, with the men's and women's golf events taking place at French Open and 2018 Ryder Cup venue Le Golf National.

It will be golf's third-consecutive Olympic Games, having returned in 2016 for the first time since 1904.