Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy In Seminole Pro-Member 2025 Field

The 2025 Seminole Pro-Member field will be headlined by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, with several other Major champions competing in the exclusive one-day tournament.

The Seminole Pro-Member is a long-running event at Seminole Golf Club in south-east Florida which is known for its elite field and lack of easily-accessible information around who is playing and how they did. It has never been shown on TV and very little in the way of photos or videos is shared on social media.

As far as the format goes, it's a two-person best-ball event with a 'Gross' title and a 'Net' prize up for grabs. Last year, Mackenzie Hughes and on-course partner, Frank Edwards claimed the 'Gross' trophy while Erik van Rooyen teamed up with John Pinkham to land the 'Net' competition just hours after finishing second at the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic.

This year, 188 players are slated to tee it up in 47 groups of four throughout Monday, March 3. First reported by Golf.com, big names from across golf, other sports, entertainment and business are all involved - from the USA's past two Ryder Cup captains and Europe's current one to a smattering of Major champions.

Woods - who made his debut in this event last year - is one of those in action and is set to play alongside former PGA of America CEO, Seth Waugh, just as he did 12 months ago. Teeing off on the first at 7:38am ET (12:38pm GMT), they will be joined by Team USA's Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley and former professional basketball player, Shane Battier.

The full tee sheet is out for tomorrow's Seminole Pro-Member 👀If you could follow just one group which would you choose? pic.twitter.com/puzrbp2th7March 2, 2025

The 15-time Major winner has not played a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since the 2024 Open Championship after withdrawing from the 2025 Genesis Invitational following the death of his mother, Kultida.

Woods has twice competed in TGL matches for Jupiter Links since it launched in January and had helped son Charlie to a runner-up finish in the recent PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Woods Sr is also in Jupiter Links' line-up for Tuesday's must-win TGL contest, too.

However, his next competitive appearance remains up in the air, although Woods' final year of exemption into The Players Championship might lead the 49-year-old to teeing it up at TPC Sawgrass.

Meanwhile, McIlroy will warm up for the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational by playing in the Seminole Pro-Member alongside his father, Gerry. The Northern Irish duo are set to compete alongside Shane Lowry and former PGA Tour chairman, Ed Herlihy, beginning on the first hole at 8:32am ET (1:32pm GMT).

Rory McIlroy and father Gerry at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names in the field include Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Tom Brady, Ernie Els, Jimmy Dunne, Adam Scott, Nelly Korda, Justin Leonard, Trevor Immelman and Luke Clanton.

The final name on that list, Clanton, has only just clinched his PGA Tour card after earning the final point required to progress through the PGA Tour U Accelerated program. Clanton only needed to make the cut at the Cognizant Classic and did so with ease, going on to finish T18th at PGA National.

2023 Seminole Pro-Member champions, Thomas and Yext chairperson, Mike Walreth are once again teaming up as they bid for another title. They will start from the first at 8:14am ET (1:14pm GMT).