Scottie Scheffler Seen Testing New Putters Ahead Of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The world No.1 currently ranks 140th on the PGA Tour for strokes gained with his flat stick
Scottie Scheffler has been seen practising with a variety of putters ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational this weekend.
The 27-year-old currently sits second in the FedEx Cup rankings and will be hoping to undo the heartache of last year, where he narrowly missed out on winning the Tour Championship after Rory McIlroy clambered up the leaderboard to beat him by a shot at the East Lake Golf Club.
This season, Scheffler has enjoyed huge success on the PGA Tour, winning the Players Championship while also defending his WM Phoenix Open title.
He also finished T2 at the PGA Championship and T3 at the US Open, but was unable to add another Major victory to his 2022 Masters triumph, finishing T10 at Augusta and T23 at The Open.
He's also finished inside the top 10 on 15 occasions this season, helping him maintain his place at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.
But Scheffler has notably been held back by his putter this season, which could have prevented him from being more successful at the Majors.
Potential putter change in the works? Scottie Scheffler’s doing some head-to-head testing with several TaylorMade Spiders and a Scotty Cameron Newport. pic.twitter.com/uypUEEDaVYAugust 8, 2023
As of right now, he ranks 140th on the PGA Tour for strokes gained putting, a stark contrast to the rest of his game, with Scheffler ranking first for total strokes gained, strokes gained tee-to-green and from the tee.
And ahead of this week's opening FedEx Cup Playoff event, the 2023 Players Champion has been seen practising with several different flat sticks as he tries to turn his form around on the greens.
According to Jonathan Wall on Twitter, Scheffler had been using several TaylorMade Spider putters and a Scotty Cameron Newport putter.
Wall wrote: "Potential putter change in the works? Scottie Scheffler’s doing some head-to-head testing with several TaylorMade Spiders and a Scotty Cameron Newport.
"It’s three Spiders (two with steel shafts and one with LA Golf graphite) with the same plumbers neck. Cameron has steel shaft and an insert."
Scheffler has been putting with a Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype for a number of years now. He did briefly trial a new putting set up this season, being pictured testing a new Scotty Cameron blade putter ahead of the US Open.
Speaking ahead of the tournament at the LA Country Club back in June, he said: "I don't ever take decisions on switching equipment lightly. I think it's strange that I've been struggling the past few weeks with my putter."
"The PGA I actually felt like I rolled it pretty good. Few putts here or there that lipped out that should have gone in. Memorial obviously had an off week on the greens or probably would've won that one."
As well as Scheffler, Rory McIlroy has also been spotted using a new putter this week.
