Scottie Scheffler Reveals Plans To Change Pre-Major Strategy After US Open Disappointment

It's safe to say that the US Open hasn't gone to plan for World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, with the American firing rounds of 71, 74 and 71 to sit at six-over-par and well back of the leaders.

Coming into the third men's Major of 2024, Scheffler was the heavy favorite, especially after his victory at the Memorial Tournament last weekend, as well as numerous wins throughout the year.

Obviously, players want to win every event they enter, but often success is defined by how many Major scalps they have throughout their career. Speaking at Pinehurst No.2, Scheffler somewhat acknowledged this, revealing that his prep work before golf's four biggest tournaments could change following his performance at the US Open.

"I thought about that a bit yesterday afternoon. I think in terms of prep work for a week that I know is going to be as tough as this, I'm leaning, going forward, to maybe not playing the week before," admitted Scheffler, who is comfortably outside the top 10 in North Carolina.

"I think especially going around Jack's place (Muirfield Village), which is going to be pretty close. I did most of my damage under-par there at the beginning of the week, so... I think going into the Major championships, especially the ones we know are going to be really challenging, it may be in my best interest not to play the week before. Like I said, that's stuff for me to figure out later in the year. That's some of my thoughts sitting around watching the cut."

Scheffler celebrates his Memorial Tournament victory

Looking at the PGA Tour schedule for 2024, we notice that, prior to the Major events, both the PGA Championship and US Open have Signature Events the week before, with the Masters and US Open also having $20 million Signature Events the week after.

Speaking on Tuesday at the US Open, Rory McIlroy gave his thoughts on the scheduling of events on the PGA Tour, with the multiple-time Major winner stating: "I think this stretch of golf where it goes Signature Event, Major championship, Signature Event, I think that needs to maybe change because I feel like this tournament (Memorial) should stand alone in a way".

It's not just on the PGA Tour where scheduling has reportedly affected Major prep-work. In a tweet from Alan Shipnuck, it was claimed that LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson, who missed the cut at the US Open, has seen his preparation for the big-four tournaments affected.

In the tweet, Shipnuck writes: "I was talking to one of DJ’s people today, they said he’s a creature of routine and LIV massively changed his run-ups to the majors, and not for the better. DJ was overseas for 3 weeks leading into last year’s Open Championship. Sub-optimal".