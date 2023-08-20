Scottie Scheffler Nails 'Fun' Driver Off Deck To Set-Up Birdie Chasing PGA Win

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off in the final pairing in the last round of the BMW Championship after a magnificent 64 as he looks to end the season on a high and live up to his world No.1 billing.

Scheffler admits he is tired after a draining campaign but is putting everything into a final push in the last event before the Tour Championship at East Lake next week as he narrowly trails Jon Rahm at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

The American certainly put everything into the 15th in the third round with two huge hits to reach the fringe of the green at the 609-yard par 5 15th after second shot of 321 yards off the deck with his TaylorMade Stealth driver.

Driver off the deck 😳This tracer from Scottie Scheffler is ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/Usz1gAgLLrAugust 19, 2023 See more

His stunning low cut off the floor left commentators applauding his "awesome" shot as they urged the six-time PGA Tour winner's ball to roll out to the edge of the green from where he made a four.

Asked about his bold approach afterwards, Scheffler , 27, assessed: "The shot is really shaped well for that kind of play. It's just a low cut - you can't really draw a driver off the deck. I tried it the first day just because I thought it would be fun, and I hit a pretty good shot, and then I did it again because it was fun. But you can look really stupid really fast trying to pull that shot off."

Scottie Scheffler squeezes a low driver off the deck at the BMW Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler's six-under 64 leaves him 11-under in total and tied for the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick at Olympia Fields where the winner gets $3.6million in prize money. It has rekindled Scheffler's bid to finish the season with silverware after coming tied 23rd at the Open and tied 31st at the FedEx St. Jude Championship previously.

Scheffler admits he has found being world No.1 tiring and says he is flagging as the PGA Tour season heads to its conclusion but insists he is determined to squeeze everything out of his campaign.

He admitted: "It's very draining, especially with this year. This is now the second year where I've really been in the spotlight a lot, and I'd say there's definitely challenges to it. There's a lot more energy that gets taken away from the course, and at this point in the year I'm definitely very tired. I'm looking forward to next week being done, but at the same time I didn't work this hard for this long to just cash in the last two weeks and not really do my best."