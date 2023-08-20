Scottie Scheffler Nails 'Fun' Driver Off Deck To Set-Up Birdie Chasing PGA Win
World No.1 Scheffler made a stunning birdie at the BMW Championship after reaching the fringe at 609-yard par 5 15th with second shot of 321 yards
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Scottie Scheffler will tee off in the final pairing in the last round of the BMW Championship after a magnificent 64 as he looks to end the season on a high and live up to his world No.1 billing.
Scheffler admits he is tired after a draining campaign but is putting everything into a final push in the last event before the Tour Championship at East Lake next week as he narrowly trails Jon Rahm at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.
The American certainly put everything into the 15th in the third round with two huge hits to reach the fringe of the green at the 609-yard par 5 15th after second shot of 321 yards off the deck with his TaylorMade Stealth driver.
Driver off the deck 😳This tracer from Scottie Scheffler is ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/Usz1gAgLLrAugust 19, 2023
His stunning low cut off the floor left commentators applauding his "awesome" shot as they urged the six-time PGA Tour winner's ball to roll out to the edge of the green from where he made a four.
Asked about his bold approach afterwards, Scheffler , 27, assessed: "The shot is really shaped well for that kind of play. It's just a low cut - you can't really draw a driver off the deck. I tried it the first day just because I thought it would be fun, and I hit a pretty good shot, and then I did it again because it was fun. But you can look really stupid really fast trying to pull that shot off."
Scheffler's six-under 64 leaves him 11-under in total and tied for the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick at Olympia Fields where the winner gets $3.6million in prize money. It has rekindled Scheffler's bid to finish the season with silverware after coming tied 23rd at the Open and tied 31st at the FedEx St. Jude Championship previously.
Scheffler admits he has found being world No.1 tiring and says he is flagging as the PGA Tour season heads to its conclusion but insists he is determined to squeeze everything out of his campaign.
He admitted: "It's very draining, especially with this year. This is now the second year where I've really been in the spotlight a lot, and I'd say there's definitely challenges to it. There's a lot more energy that gets taken away from the course, and at this point in the year I'm definitely very tired. I'm looking forward to next week being done, but at the same time I didn't work this hard for this long to just cash in the last two weeks and not really do my best."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Four
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick share lead at 11-under heading in the final round at at Olympia Fields
By James Nursey Published
-
International Series England Prize Money Breakdown 2023
High-profile names from the LIV Golf circuit are competing in the Asian Tour event at Close House over the weekend
By Ben Fleming Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Four
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick share lead at 11-under heading in the final round at at Olympia Fields
By James Nursey Published
-
International Series England Prize Money Breakdown 2023
High-profile names from the LIV Golf circuit are competing in the Asian Tour event at Close House over the weekend
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Brooks Koepka Missing Ryder Cup 'Would Be Good For US Team' - Brandel Chamblee
The Golf Channel analyst believes the LIV Golfer's presence at Marco Simone would provide an unnecessary distraction for the US team
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'That's Been My Goal Since The Playoffs Started' - Homa Closes In On Automatic Ryder Cup Spot
The American leads by two at the BMW Championship after breaking the course record with an electric eight-under 62
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ian Poulter's Son Luke Makes Asian Tour Cut After Spectacular Finish
Luke Poulter will join his dad, Ian, for the weekend's action at Close House after a birdie, eagle, par finish to make the cut
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘It’s Life Changing’ - LIV Golfer On Asian Tour’s International Series
Anirban Lahiri was full of the praise for the introduction of the International Series which offers up a place on the LIV Golf League
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Ryder Cup Hopeful Enters Czech Masters As Luke Donald's Captain's Picks Deadline Looms
Ludvig Aberg is one of the many European Ryder Cup hopefuls set to tee it up in Prague
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘After That, Nothing’ - DeChambeau Says Zach Johnson Hasn’t Spoken To Him Since May
The American has featured in the last two Ryder Cups but looks increasingly likely to miss out at Marco Simone
By Ben Fleming Published