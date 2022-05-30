Scottie Scheffler Makes Sister-In-Law's Wedding After PGA Tour Playoff

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Scottie Scheffler may not have enjoyed seeing Sam Burns sink a 38-foot birdie putt at their first playoff hole to win the Charles Schwab Challenge, but after a protracted final round at Colonial Country Club, at least it meant he made it to his sister-in-law’s wedding on time. The World No.1 dug in with some clutch putting to card a final round two-over-par 72 to force a playoff with his close friend Burns, but couldn’t live with him at the first extra hole.

For Scheffler though it was a blessing in disguise - or at least better than losing after a lengthy playoff - given he was due at his wife Meredith’s sister Stephanie’s wedding in Quinlan, Texas, 75 miles from Colonial. The wedding was due to start at 6pm, which should have been fine given Scheffler’s 1.15pm tee time, and while he encountered all kinds of delays, the quick end to the playoff meant he made it to the ceremony on time.

Scheffler played just one hole and a tee shot in one 45-minute period of his final round as play all but ground to a halt. Co-leader Scott Stallings managed to leave his ball behind a camera tower after sending his approach at the 12th through the green. He called in an official who offered him a drop on a slope that gave a view of the pin but looked tough. After lengthy discussions and some deep thought, including his caddy running up and down to report back what was on the other side of the tower, Stallings decided to play the ball from its original position. But his stance was affected by a sprinkler head, so he was allowed a drop in the other direction. This brought the Fedex advertising sign into play, so he was allowed a further drop away from that before eventually playing his shot.

Stephanie and her new husband Matt would no doubt have forgiven the World No.1 if he had been late for the nuptials in chasing a fifth PGA Tour win of the season, given they’re both seasoned golf fans. In fact, according to their wedding website, the pair got together after Matt asked her on a date after a weekend spent at the Byron Nelson golf tournament.

Scheffler missed the chance to win his fifth tournament in his last 10 starts, which would have seen him become the first player since Tom Watson in 1980 to notch five PGA Tour wins before the start of June. Instead it was best friend Burns who took his own third win of the season, and fourth in his last 27 starts.