Saturday's Play Abandoned At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Severe rain in Scotland waterlogged St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, with round three hopefully getting underway on Sunday morning
After the last two weeks of sun in the Solheim and Ryder Cups, the weather gods hit back with a vengeance on Saturday, with the day's play completely abandoned at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Scotland in October wasn't always going to be the most reliable and, as persistent rain started around 7pm on Friday night, St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns were all waterlogged, forcing round three to be moved to 9am on Sunday morning.
Currently, it's unclear as to whether the tournament will remain at 72 holes or move to 54, with the competition being a unique one, in the sense that it uses three different golf courses. Two rounds have already been played on Thursday and Friday, but with more heavy rain set to fall on Saturday, it is unclear as to what will happen over the weekend, or whether we may even have a Monday finish.
At 8am on Saturday, it was announced that tee times would be delayed an hour in Scotland, before it was reported that a shotgun start was possible at 12.30pm. However, at 11.30am, it was decided that no play would happen on Saturday, with mother nature winning the battle.
Prior to the possibility of play, a few players had taken to social media to voice conditions in Scotland. Eddie Pepperell, who sits at -1 for the tournament, tweeted: "If we play at the Dunhill Links today, and that’s quite a big if given the likelihood of flooding, then it’s going to be great viewing for you all."
Along with Pepperell, Mike Lorenzo-Vera questioned the event's placing in the schedule, with the Frenchman tweeting: “Dunhill in August? Might want to think about it…”
With more rain to fall, it's currently unclear as to what will happen with the tournament and whether the 9am tee time on Sunday will be a possibility. Currently, the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland, while a yellow weather warning covers most of the country.
