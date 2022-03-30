Sarah Bennett Becomes The Second Female PGA Captain

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sarah Bennett has joined a long list of golf legends by becoming the PGA’s 82nd captain. The 53-year old, who once competed on the Ladies European Tour and is in the list of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Golf Coaches, follows in the footsteps of revered figures from the sport including “Voice of Golf” Peter Allis and Open Championship winners Sir Henry Cotton, Max Faulkner, Bobby Locke and James Braid.

In doing so, Bennett becomes only the second female to captain the PGA. Previously, the late Beverly Lewis was the only female to hold the role, and for Bennett, that has particular significance. She said: “It means so much to me personally following in the footsteps of my role model Beverly Lewis. If it wasn’t for ‘Bev’ I wouldn’t be where I am today. She used to coach me in her garden when I was 15 and we used to discuss my swing in her kitchen, I really tested her knowledge! She was always there for me as a mentor and friend, offering advice, support and encouragement during my career.”

Following a 25-year career on the Ladies European Tour, Bennett became a coach at Three Rivers Golf and Country Club in Essex as well as regional coach for England Golf East. Nowadays, she is the head teaching professional at Three Rivers, and also devotes much of her time to fundraising. PGA Chief Executive Robert Maxfield cited that charity work as one of the main reasons Bennett is so suited to the role. He said: “Sarah’s tireless voluntary and charity work makes her a great role model for all PGA Professionals to look up to. Throughout her career as a PGA Professional, she has demonstrated her excellence as a coach and devoted a huge amount of time helping people of all ages, ability and background into the game. She has been a loyal ambassador for the Association, and I know she will prove to be a very popular and successful Captain.”

Bennett succeeds Bernard Gallacher in the role, and the three-time European Ryder Cup captain was full of gratitude for her assistance as his vice-captain in a difficult year. He said: “My year in office was somewhat hit and miss. The pandemic meant some highlights such as Graduation and the PGA Cup were cancelled or postponed but attending the tournaments was very enjoyable. I’m also grateful for the support Sarah gave me as vice-captain and I wish her every success in her year, especially when she captains the Women’s PGA Cup team in the USA in October.”

For Bennett, the appointment marks the pinnacle of her illustrious career. She said: “I have always had huge respect for the Association since first becoming a Member in 1990 and this is the proudest moment in my golfing career. Following in the footsteps of legends in the game is something I will cherish forever. I have always enjoyed challenges and hard work and will do my upmost to continue to promote golf in its entirety and grow women’s golf at all levels of the game.”