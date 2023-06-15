Sam Burns Makes Second Hole-In-One On Incredible First Day Of US Open Scoring
The American produced a moment of magic on the short par-3 15th at LACC
Who said the US Open was the toughest of the men's Majors? On a day of incredible scoring on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club, Sam Burns made the second hole-in-one and first of his PGA Tour career.
It came on the short par-3 15th, his sixth of the day, as the American zipped a wedge a few feet past the hole on the 124-yarder and spun it back into the cup. The ace followed a birdie on the par-5 14th and took Burns to two-under for the round following an early bogey.
Earlier in the day, Matthieu Pavon made the first hole-in-one of the 123rd US Open, achieving the feat on the same hole and in remarkably similar style to Burns.
As ever, Justin Ray was on hand to provide some extra context to the action, tweeting that only twice previously have multiple aces been made on the same hole on the same day in the tournament's 128-year history. Remarkable.
It first happened in 1989 at Oak Hill at the sixth hole in round two, and then again during the first round of the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot at the par-3 sixth.
Burns' moment of magic was just the latest on a crazy day of low scoring at LACC, which is hosting its first Major. On the early evidence, the USGA, the notorious protectors of par, may not be back.
Another one! @Samburns66 makes an ace at No. 15! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/yuKBbllHW0June 15, 2023
Not once but twice was the US Open low 18-hole scoring record broken. Rickie Fowler eclipsed Johnny Miller's 63 in 1973 first courtesy of an eight-under 62, only to be joined on that mark some 20 minutes later by Xander Schauffele, who had a 25-footer on the last for a 61.
