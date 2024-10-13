Ruoning Yin Claims Historic Victory In Home Event At Buick LPGA Shanghai

It was a day to remember for Ruoning Yin, as the 22-year-old produced a stunning back nine on Sunday to claim the Buick LPGA Shanghai title, becoming the first player from China to do so, and her fourth LPGA Tour title in just 18 months.

Sitting at 18-under-par for the tournament following a nine-under-par third round that included an eagle and seven birdies on Saturday, Yin started the final round one back of Mao Saigo. However, Yin's momentum carried over on Sunday and, thanks to eight birdies and 10 pars, she was able to finish six shots clear of Saigo and South Korea's Sei Young Kim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think this is my lowest week as well, and it's amazing to be able to win at home", stated Yin following her victory. "This tournament really means a lot to me, and to be able to have this trophy, to keep this trophy in China it's just, I mean, phenomenal.

"I really appreciate LPGA to be able to, you know, provide the chance that I can play in this tournament. And then also Buick. Just I think Buick also have a junior program which I've played in. So, just like I said, this tournament really, really means a lot to me and I'm just so happy I'm able to win."

Becoming the first Chinese player to win the event, Yin began her round with a birdie at the first, and a birdie at the fifth pulled her one shot clear going into the back nine. Although the leaderboard was tight over the first nine holes, it was on the back where the Major winner really pulled away from the pack.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Finding a birdie at the 11th to double her advantage, Yin then went on an incredible run as she found birdies at the 13th, 14th and 15th, which included a lengthy putt, to pull clear of the chasing pack and all but put herself in the winning position with four holes remaining.

After pars at the 15th and 16th, Yin then made another birdie at the 17th to sit five shots clear going down the 18th and, on the final green, her putter continued to work magic as she holed a mid-range, sliding left-to-right putt for the win and a 25-under-par total.