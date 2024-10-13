Ruoning Yin Claims Historic Victory In Home Event At Buick LPGA Shanghai
The 22-year-old dazzled in the final round, as Yin produced a blemish free eight-under-par 64 to claim a fourth LPGA Tour title and first in China
It was a day to remember for Ruoning Yin, as the 22-year-old produced a stunning back nine on Sunday to claim the Buick LPGA Shanghai title, becoming the first player from China to do so, and her fourth LPGA Tour title in just 18 months.
Sitting at 18-under-par for the tournament following a nine-under-par third round that included an eagle and seven birdies on Saturday, Yin started the final round one back of Mao Saigo. However, Yin's momentum carried over on Sunday and, thanks to eight birdies and 10 pars, she was able to finish six shots clear of Saigo and South Korea's Sei Young Kim.
"I think this is my lowest week as well, and it's amazing to be able to win at home", stated Yin following her victory. "This tournament really means a lot to me, and to be able to have this trophy, to keep this trophy in China it's just, I mean, phenomenal.
"I really appreciate LPGA to be able to, you know, provide the chance that I can play in this tournament. And then also Buick. Just I think Buick also have a junior program which I've played in. So, just like I said, this tournament really, really means a lot to me and I'm just so happy I'm able to win."
Becoming the first Chinese player to win the event, Yin began her round with a birdie at the first, and a birdie at the fifth pulled her one shot clear going into the back nine. Although the leaderboard was tight over the first nine holes, it was on the back where the Major winner really pulled away from the pack.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Finding a birdie at the 11th to double her advantage, Yin then went on an incredible run as she found birdies at the 13th, 14th and 15th, which included a lengthy putt, to pull clear of the chasing pack and all but put herself in the winning position with four holes remaining.
After pars at the 15th and 16th, Yin then made another birdie at the 17th to sit five shots clear going down the 18th and, on the final green, her putter continued to work magic as she holed a mid-range, sliding left-to-right putt for the win and a 25-under-par total.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times
Matt McCarty leads a four-way tie for second at 19-under-par, with the American searching for a first PGA Tour win after recently graduating from the Korn Ferry circuit
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Player Returns 13 Hours Later To Hole Eagle Putt And Make Black Desert Championship Cut
As the horn blew on Friday evening, Wesley Bryan was faced with a 14-foot eagle putt to make the cut. Returning on Saturday, that's exactly what he did....
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Basketball Star Caitlin Clark To Play Alongside 10-Time Major Winner Annika Sorenstam At LPGA Tour Pro-Am
The Indiana Fever sensation will tee it up alongside Sorenstam in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican pro-am, while the pair will also be at the Women’s Leadership Summit
By Mike Hall Published
-
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Payout 2024
Angel Yin defends her title as some of the world’s best players head to China for the latest stop on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Back-To-Back Groups Make Hole-In-Ones At Ladies European Tour Event
Emma Grechi and Mao Folke both made aces at the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen tournament, with both hole-in-ones happening at the eighth hole, some 10 minutes after one another
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'One Of Our Greats' - LPGA Tour Trailblazer Dies Aged 83
Susie Maxwell Berning was a four-time Major winner who was inducted into the World Golf Hall Of Fame alongside Tiger Woods in 2022
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout 2024
The fourth Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from China, where Celine Boutier is one of the biggest names in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
3 Ways To Strengthen The International Team And Make The Presidents Cup More Competitive
USA just won the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in a row. What can be done to make it more competitive?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Lilia Vu's ‘Instant Tears’ When She Heard About Ally Ewing Retirement
Lilia Vu says she cried as soon as she heard about Solheim Cup teammate Ally Ewing's shock retirement announcement
By Paul Higham Published
-
US Solheim Cup Star Ally Ewing Announces Shock Retirement From Professional Game
The American has made the announcement on social media, and will bow out of the professional game at the end of the year
By Mike Hall Published