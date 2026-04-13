Rory McIlroy's Mother Spotted With Incredible Custom Handbag At The Masters

Rory McIlroy is the talk of the golfing world once again after he triumphed at Augusta National to claim back-to-back Masters titles, but his mother is also making headlines.

The Northern Irishman held the lead throughout the tournament, going wire-to-wire after a strong start. He may have suffered a bit of a wobble on Saturday and in the early stages of Sunday, but McIlroy picked up the pace again on the back nine just as he did last year.

McIlroy was excited to celebrate with family after retaining his crown at Augusta, but it seems his mom was still living off the high of his 2025 victory.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a very interesting handbag by the feet of Rosie McIlroy as she was sitting behind the 18th hole watching her son hit the home stretch.

A closer inspection reveals the handbag is actually made up of newspaper articles and clippings from McIlroy's momentous win at The Masters from last year to claim the Career Grand Slam.

Rory’s mom used a purse today with a newspaper article from last year announcing his career slam printed on it 😭 pic.twitter.com/leafNNuhGDApril 13, 2026

Golf fans were naturally charmed by this very sweet gesture from Rosie and shared the love on social media.

One wrote, "That’s what amazing mums do," while another said, "There is literally nothing not awesome about this."

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A third added: "Amazing thing to have. Great idea."

It seems the bag was made and gifted to Rosie by a company called Couture Planet, who work with upcycled newspaper to create their designs.

The viral celebration of McIlroy and his family sums up just how special it was for him to have his parents at Augusta this year, after they didn't attend the event in 2025.

A post shared by Sky Sports (@skysports) A photo posted by on

Speaking to the media after his victory on Sunday, McIlroy reiterated how happy he was to have Rosie and his dad, Gerry there cheering him on.

"I caught myself on the golf course a couple of times thinking about them, and I was like no, not yet. It's really cool to have them here.

"They missed it last year, and the first thing I wanted to do was fly home to see them because I obviously wouldn't be sitting up here if it wasn't for them. I had to sort of convince them to come this year because they thought the reason I won last year was because they weren't here.

"I said on the putting green that I'm glad we proved that wrong, so they can keep coming as long as they want. It's amazing to have them here."