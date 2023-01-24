Rory McIlroy Spotted Using Titleist Vokey Wedges
The World No.1 was spotted with two Titleist Vokey wedges in the bag ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Rory McIlroy makes his first start of 2023 this week and the World No.1 surprisingly looks to be testing a couple of Titleist Vokey wedges.
The four-time Major winner is a TaylorMade staff player with a full bag of TaylorMade clubs including ball, but he was pictured using a Vokey with RM printed on it on Monday at Emirates GC ahead of this week's Dubai Desert Classic.
A close up of his bag showed two Vokeys in his staff bag along with his usual TaylorMade Rors Proto irons.
McIlroy last had Titleist Vokey wedges in the bag in early 2017, when he was an equipment free agent following Nike's decision to stop making golf equipment.
He had a Callaway driver and irons in the bag for a short period, as well as Vokey wedges, before signing with TaylorMade in May ahead of the Players Championship. That deal was worth a reported $100m.
He renewed his deal with TaylorMade last year in what was announced as a "multi-year equipment extension."
“Over the last several years I have had the chance to work with the best equipment company in golf," McIlroy said. "Today I am excited to announce TaylorMade clubs and ball will be staying in my bag for many years to come. A combination of the dedicated people and unmatched performance is what drove me to remain a part of Team TaylorMade."
McIlroy has some other new gear in the bag this week, having been pictured hitting the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus fairway wood. He also has TaylorMade's brand new Stealth 2 Plus driver according to the TaylorMade website, which also has him listed as using TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges. He was also using his usual TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast putter, the new Stealth 2 staff bag and a TaylorMade Tour Preferred glove.
It remains to be seen if the Vokeys stay in for the tournament.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
How Hybrids Can Transform Your Game
Single figure golfer Carly Frost provides a simple guide to hybrids and explains why these clubs are a real game-changer
By Carly Frost • Published
-
Gareth Bale To Make PGA Tour Debut At Pebble Beach After Retirement
The soccer star is set to play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour next month
By Elliott Heath • Published