Rory McIlroy Reacts To ‘Naive’ Ryder Cup Comments
The 34-year-old has addressed comments he made on the importance of the Ryder Cup in 2009
Most people can remember comments they made earlier in their lives that they regret, and Rory McIlroy is no different.
The 34-year-old is preparing for his seventh Ryder Cup as the Europeans try to win back the trophy they lost to the US two years ago. McIlroy has also been on four winning teams since his maiden appearance in 2010, but before that victory at Celtic Manor, he had a decidedly casual attitude towards the match.
Back in 2009, McIlroy said: “It’s not that important an event for me. It’s an exhibition at the end of the day. Obviously, I’ll try my best for the team but I’m not going to go running around fist pumping.”
With the 2023 edition at Marco Simone in Rome almost upon us, McIlroy has addressed those comments, and admitted his views have changed dramatically. In an official Ryder Cup interview, McIlroy explained: "I said that in my naivete as a young swashbuckling lad. I now have been part of the Ryder Cup a lot and what those three quotes are couldn’t be further from the truth."
McIlroy then explained what makes the Ryder Cup unique to other events. He said: "It is the purest competition in golf. To me, it doesn’t get any better than that. You can’t replicate that feeling of playing as part of a team and winning and feeling like you’ve contributed in some way, and you've done it for other people not just yourself."
McIlroy was part of the winning team in the 2012 match, dubbed the Miracle at Medinah, when the Europeans completed one of the greatest Ryder Cup comebacks to win by 14.5 points to 13.5 points, and he admitted it produced an emotional response he's never experienced elsewhere.
He recalled: "I remember that afternoon in Chicago in 2012, the emotions and, like, when you finish your match and you’re watching the others come in – that churn in your stomach of watching other guys trying to get it in. Seeing Martin Kaymer hole that winning putt.
"I didn’t do anything but it was one of the best feelings in the world. Only can you get those moments in Ryder Cups. There’s no other place that we can experience something like that."
At Whistling Straits in 2021, McIlroy experienced the opposite emotion - the crushing disappointment of defeat. The extent of the hurt he felt was laid bare as he fought back tears in a TV interview after the loss, and while he admitted the thought of it still makes him emotional, he thinks avoiding a repeat of that feeling can help Team Europe this year.
"Losing the Ryder Cup and having to wait two years to win it back is, at the start, the most disappointed you are ever going to feel," explained McIlroy. "Still makes me sort of emotional, but I do not want to feel like that after a Ryder Cup ever again. I think the whole European Ryder Cup team is going to carry that disappointment of Whistling Straits into Rome and we are going to be better because of it."
Finally, McIlroy summed up why his comments of 14 years earlier couldn't have been more misguided. He said: "As much as the stupid quotes that I said earlier in my career, everyone should strive to be a part of the Ryder Cup.
"It’s the best feeling in the world. Everyone, hopefully, will win individual titles and do great things in the game as an individual, but nothing beats the feeling as winning a Ryder Cup as a part of that team."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
