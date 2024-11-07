Rory McIlroy Makes Solid Start In Abu Dhabi In First Round Since Swing Changes

Rory McIlroy was pretty satisfied with his opening round of 67 in his first action following some pretty intense swing changes at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Northern Irishman carded six birdies and one bogey at Yas Links to finish five under for his opening round, which was five shots off the pace set by a flying Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy revealed he spent three weeks in a golf simulator after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship working on changes to his golf swing - aimed at becoming "more efficient” in the hope that "it’s not going to break down as much under pressure”.

The change looked pretty seamless judging by his opening round in Abu Dhabi - where he started the day by bashing his opening drive 305 yards with 194mph ball speed.

The current Race To Dubai leader needs a top-two finish in Abu Dhabi to become European No.1 for the third straight year ahead of the season finale in Dubai.

Becoming Europe's No.1 for a sixth time would move McIlroy level with Seve Ballesteros and finish the season off in style.

The World No.3, who also smashed his dive 353 yards drive off the 18th tee, was fairly satisfied but admitted he was focused more on swing mechanics than playing his shots during the round.

“I probably wasn't as imaginative out there or I was sort of hitting very straight shots and I hit a couple where I didn't really see the picture of what I was trying to do with the ball flight because I was thinking too much on what I was doing with the swing,” said McIlroy.

“Overall, I'm quite fortunate that it's a nice week to come back because there's not too much wind. It's pretty wide off the tee.

“So, I feel like I can concentrate a little bit more on what I'm trying to do with the motion. Overall, it felt pretty good today.”

McIlroy trails leader Fleetwood by five after the Englishman matched the course record with a 10-under round of 62 - as the putter change he made before the tournament obviously went well.