Rory McIlroy Makes Solid Start In Abu Dhabi In First Round Since Swing Changes
Rory McIlroy said his new swing changes "felt pretty good" after shooting 67 in his first round at the Abu Dhabi Championship
Rory McIlroy was pretty satisfied with his opening round of 67 in his first action following some pretty intense swing changes at the Abu Dhabi Championship.
The Northern Irishman carded six birdies and one bogey at Yas Links to finish five under for his opening round, which was five shots off the pace set by a flying Tommy Fleetwood.
McIlroy revealed he spent three weeks in a golf simulator after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship working on changes to his golf swing - aimed at becoming "more efficient” in the hope that "it’s not going to break down as much under pressure”.
The change looked pretty seamless judging by his opening round in Abu Dhabi - where he started the day by bashing his opening drive 305 yards with 194mph ball speed.
The current Race To Dubai leader needs a top-two finish in Abu Dhabi to become European No.1 for the third straight year ahead of the season finale in Dubai.
Becoming Europe's No.1 for a sixth time would move McIlroy level with Seve Ballesteros and finish the season off in style.
The World No.3, who also smashed his dive 353 yards drive off the 18th tee, was fairly satisfied but admitted he was focused more on swing mechanics than playing his shots during the round.
“I probably wasn't as imaginative out there or I was sort of hitting very straight shots and I hit a couple where I didn't really see the picture of what I was trying to do with the ball flight because I was thinking too much on what I was doing with the swing,” said McIlroy.
“Overall, I'm quite fortunate that it's a nice week to come back because there's not too much wind. It's pretty wide off the tee.
“So, I feel like I can concentrate a little bit more on what I'm trying to do with the motion. Overall, it felt pretty good today.”
McIlroy trails leader Fleetwood by five after the Englishman matched the course record with a 10-under round of 62 - as the putter change he made before the tournament obviously went well.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
