Rory McIlroy Insists He's 'Happy With Where My Game Is' After Agonizing BMW PGA Championship Defeat
The four-time Major winner finished runner-up on the DP World Tour for the second week in a row at Wentworth, but he's determined to focus on the positives
For the second week in succession, Rory McIlroy came up just short of victory on the DP World Tour.
The 35-year-old had looked set for glory at last week’s Irish Open before a late surge from Rasmus Hojgaard left him runner-up, and at the BMW PGA Championship, he again missed out after forcing a three-man playoff with Thriston Lawrence and Billy Horschel.
When Lawrence fell by the wayside after the first extra hole, it was Horschel who closed out victory on the second playoff hole when he made an eagle after McIlroy’s effort to do the same missed by inches.
While the agonizing manner of the defeat at Wentworth will surely be hard for McIlroy to take, he insisted afterwards that, overall, he’s happy with the state of his game.
He said: “Two weeks in a row, I've played well. Just not quite well enough. But you know, happy with where my game is and happy where it's trending. I've got a week off here, and then get back at it in the Dunhill in a couple weeks.”
The near-miss is the latest in a string of runner-up finishes for McIlroy this year. The four-time Major winner finished T2 in his first event of 2024, the Dubai Invitational, before one of the most devastating of his career, when a two-shot lead on the back nine of the final round of the US Open was relinquished to Bryson DeChambeau.
There have been wins too, at the Dubai Desert Classic, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship, although there’s no doubt McIlroy will sense he could have had more glory having come so close on several occasions.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Despite his latest frustration, he was determined to see the positives, and told Sky Sports shortly after his Wentworth performance that he’s excited for the future. He said: “To be able to work on my swing but still go out there and have a really good chance to win, I’m really proud of that.
"I'm excited for the future" 🤩Rory McIlroy reacts after finishing second at a DP World Tour event two weeks in a row pic.twitter.com/Wvzx8ld40ZSeptember 22, 2024
“I’m excited for the future. I’m playing well, keep giving myself chances. Only two people have beaten me in the last two weeks. Happy with how I’m playing and just have to dust myself off and get ready for my last three events of the year.”
Losing is hard. Family makes it easier ❤️#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/mxc8hey0S6September 22, 2024
McIlroy, who was filmed being joined by wife Erica Stoll and the couple's daughter Poppy outside Wentworth soon after the final round, now has a week off to reflect on his BMW PGA Championship performance before he heads to Scotland for the first of those events, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, at the Old Course, St Andrews, which begins on 3 October.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I Think It's A Wonderful Opportunity For The Game To Come Together' - European Tour Chief Backs Global Golf Outcome In PIF Talks
Speaking to Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty, the European Tour Chief spoke about the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, as well as the possibility of pro golf becoming more global
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Billy Horschel Eagles Second Playoff Hole To Win BMW PGA Championship From Rory McIlroy
The trio of Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence and Billy Horschel all finished at 20-under-par and, at the second playoff hole, Horschel eagled to win the event for a second time
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
'I Think It's A Wonderful Opportunity For The Game To Come Together' - European Tour Chief Backs Global Golf Outcome In PIF Talks
Speaking to Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty, the European Tour Chief spoke about the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, as well as the possibility of pro golf becoming more global
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Billy Horschel Eagles Second Playoff Hole To Win BMW PGA Championship From Rory McIlroy
The trio of Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence and Billy Horschel all finished at 20-under-par and, at the second playoff hole, Horschel eagled to win the event for a second time
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Matteo Manassero takes a three-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth, with Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel in pursuit
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel And Matteo Manassero's Scoring At Wentworth Was Incredible... Here's What They Shot
The trio were grouped together for the third round of the BMW PGA Championship, where they produced a masterclass of low scoring - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch The Bizarre Moment Rory McIlroy’s Clubhead Flies Off At BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy suffered a freak incident at the BMW PGA Championship when the head came flying off one of his clubs just after hitting a shot
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Outlines Two Issues He Sees As Stumbling Blocks In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The four-time Major winner sees two potential stumbling blocks in the way of a deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is grouped with Justin Rose and defending champion Ryan Fox for the opening two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which PGA Tour Regulars Are In The BMW PGA Championship Field?
The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour’s flagship event, and many players from the PGA Tour are competing at Wentworth this week
By Mike Hall Published