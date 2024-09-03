Rory McIlroy Seeking Seve Ballesteros Record At Race To Dubai Finale

Rory McIlroy's participation in the DP World Tour Championship has been confirmed, where the World No.3 will aim to win his sixth Race to Dubai title to equal Seve Ballesteros' total of six European Tour Order of Merit triumphs.

McIlroy, who won the Race to Dubai in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023, won the DP World Tour Championship in 2012 and 2015. He'll return to Jumeriah Golf Estates in November aiming to win it for the third time.

He has one win on the DP World Tour so far this year after successfully defending the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

McIlroy won his fourth Dubai Desert Classic title and second in a row in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

He also has two wins on the PGA Tour this year, coming at the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry as well as the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy will tee it up in next week's Irish Open and then at Wentworth in two weeks' time at the BMW PGA Championship before playing with his dad at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

He is also confirmed for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship the week before the DP World Tour Championship, which are both part of the DP World Tour Play-offs. The top 70 in the Race to Dubai qualify for Abu Dhabi, with just the top 50 moving on to the Dubai finale.

McIlroy has been on top of the Race to Dubai since January and currently leads Adam Scott in second-place.

The Northern Irishman won his fifth Race to Dubai title last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Competing at the DP World Tour Championship is always something I look forward to at the end of the season,” McIlroy said.

“Dubai has been a special place for me, and I've been fortunate to achieve a lot of success there. To have the chance to equal Seve’s record is incredibly meaningful, he was a pioneer for European golf, and his impact on the world game can’t be overstated.



“It’s going to be a couple of big weeks in the Middle East with the DP World Tour Play-offs and I’m focused on playing some good golf to put myself in contention for more titles.”

The DP World Tour Championship takes place from November 14-17.