Rory McIlroy Chases History After Committing To Defence Of Rolex Series Event

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be attempting to defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title early next year as he bids to create history by becoming the first four-time winner of the DP World Tour event.

The Northern Irishman held off American Patrick Reed by a single shot at Emirates Golf Club earlier in 2023, matching Ernie Els’ record when he lifted the famous Dallah trophy for a third time.

World No.2 McIlroy will be gunning for a similar result in the first Rolex Series event of 2024 as he looks to extend his love affair with the tournament - having also won it in 2009 and 2015.

The Ryder Cup hero is the current Race To Dubai champion - his fourth season-long crown - and is the significant favourite to land a fifth title in November with a circa 2,000-point lead in the standings ahead of the Andalucia Masters.

Speaking to the DP World Tour about his commitment to January’s Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy said: “It meant a lot to lift the Dallah trophy for a third time. I’ve enjoyed a lot of success at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic over the years, so adding another title was the perfect way to start the year.

“I love coming to Dubai and the support we get from fans is always special. I look forward to getting back to Emirates Golf Club in January, and hopefully creating a bit of history.”

The Dubai Desert Classic will be celebrating its 35th edition between January 18-21, 2024 as well as its recent official verification as the first and only Geo-Certified event in the Middle East.

Previous winners include Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, and Jose Maria Olazabal, all following Mark James’ triumph at the debut running in 1989.

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “We are delighted to confirm Rory will return to defend his title and will be striving for a historic fourth win.

“Our roll of honour features an illustrious cast of golf’s most notable names, and I am sure we will have a worthy champion to join this star-studded list and lift the Dallah Trophy in January.”