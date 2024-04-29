Watch: Rory McIlroy Blasts Out 'Don’t Stop Believin’' On Stage After Zurich Classic Victory

Rory McIlroy celebrated his 25th PGA Tour win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his friend Shane Lowry in some fashion – by taking to the stage for a sing along with the crowd.

The Irish duo birdied the last to finish four-under and -25 in total to set up a playoff with Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer – and they sealed victory at the first extra hole.

Rather than taxi cab it to the airport for a quick exit, however, they stayed for what looked to be like quite the party, during which McIlroy did he best rendition of Don’t Stop Believin’ (in between taking large gulps of beer).

“It feels absolutely amazing. To get the support and have so much fun, it has been awesome. It couldn't be better to have this man alongside me to get a PGA Tour win,” said McIlroy. “I would say we are going to come back and defend next year.”

This is not a drill. Rory McIlroy singing Don't Stop Believing pic.twitter.com/y5PkEDoqo4April 28, 2024

It had been a disappointing month for McIlroy up until this point, with his quest to complete a career Grand Slam at the Masters coming up short.

However, this was the perfect response from the Northern Irishman, who has been powerless to stop Scottie Scheffler cementing his place at the top of the world rankings.

It seems that a bit of karaoke also helps, although it’s probably fair to say that the World No.2’s driving is far more impressive than his singing.

Thankfully the crowd, which also seemed to be well lubricated, drowned out most of the notes that McIlroy failed to hit.

Couldn’t get a word in @McIlroyRory 😂☘️ https://t.co/cAMcKboqysApril 29, 2024

To be fair to the four-time Major winner, Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ is not the easiest of songs to nail, and no one can question McIlroy’s effort.

“Couldn't get a word in,” Lowry joked on X.

If McIlroy takes his singing as seriously as his golf, he at least has plenty of time to find a vocal coach ahead of his defence next year.