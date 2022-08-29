Rory McIlroy Announces Italian Open Debut

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The 33-year-old is one of the in-form players in the world right now, with McIlroy recently claiming the FedEx Cup after chasing down World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, in the final round at East Lake.

Following the win, it has been announced that McIlroy will be making his debut at the DS Automobiles Italian Open, as the four-time Major winner adds another event to an already busy September schedule, which includes the BMW PGA Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Appearing at the Italian Open, the tournament will also be good Ryder Cup practice for the Northern Irishman, as the 44th edition of the event gets underway on the 29th September - 1st October at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

“Not only is the city of Rome steeped in history but so too is their national open, so I am really looking forward to the Italian Open this year. It’s the first time I have played in Italy, and I’ve heard the Italian fans are very passionate, so I’m excited to get out there and experience a new challenge," stated McIlroy, who currently leads the DP World Tour Rankings.

Marco Simone has hosted Italy’s national Open twice, in 1994 and 2021, with this year's event the third time the Rome-based course has staged the DP World Tour tournament.

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was announced as the 2023 Ryder Cup host back in 2015 (Image credit: Future)

Before the Italian Open gets started there is the matter of the DP World Tour's flagship event at the BMW PGA Championship. The tournament has come under fire though, as around 20 players from LIV Golf are set to tee it up at Wentworth.

The news has caused some reaction from players not associated with the Saudi-backed series, as McIlroy said "it's going to be hard to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me."

McIlroy's words were echoed by US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, with the Englishman stating: "It's going to be odd seeing certain people, obviously, at Wentworth. That is going to be a bit weird, and obviously it's a little bit disappointing."