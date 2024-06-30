Rocket Mortgage Classic Round Four Tee Times

Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai are tied at the top heading into the final round at Detroit Golf Club

Akshay Bhatia smiles at the 2024 Valero Texas Open
Heading into the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai are preparing to settle their thrilling battle once and for all. 

The two young talents have been duking it out all week at Detroit Golf Club, sitting as co-leaders after both round two and round three following some electric scoring.

Bhatia's strong week has been highlighted by an opening-day 64 while Rai roared back courtesy of a 65 on Friday. Both managed a 68 on Moving Day and will start Sunday on 17-under for the week, one shot ahead of Cam Davis and Cameron Young.

Neither Young nor Rai have yet tasted PGA Tour success yet, while Bhatia has already won this season at the Valero Texas Open for his second tour triumph.

Meanwhile, Davis' only PGA Tour victory arrived at this very tournament in 2021, so the leaders are all relatively inexperienced in terms of closing out tournaments at this level.

Rickie Fowler with the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy

Rickie Fowler with the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy in 2023

Waiting behind are the likes of amateur Luke Clanton, Min Woo Lee, Joel Dahmen, and Rickie Fowler - with the 2023 champion one of 18 players within five shots of the leaders before a golf ball is struck in anger on Sunday.

Here are all round four tee times for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC ROUND 4 TEE TIMES

ET (BST)

  • 7:40am (12:40pm) - Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
  • 7:50am (12:50pm) - Luke List, Chandler Phillips
  • 8:00am (1:00pm) - Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley
  • 8:10am (1:10pm) - Callum Tarren, Nicholas Lindheim
  • 8:20am (1:20pm) - Peter Malnati, Zach Johnson
  • 8:30am (1:30pm) - Maverick McNealy, Blaine Hale, Jr.
  • 8:40am (1:40pm) - Aaron Baddeley, Kevin Streelman
  • 8:50am (1:50pm) - Brandon Wu, Matti Schmid
  • 9:00am (2:00pm) - Pierceson Coody, Ryan Moore
  • 9:15am (2:15pm) - Nico Echavarria, Mark Hubbard
  • 9:25am (2:25pm) - Robby Shelton, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 9:35am (2:35pm) - Ben Griffin, Nate Lashley
  • 9:45am (2:45pm) - Vince Whaley, Matt Kuchar
  • 9:55am (2:55pm) - Kevin Yu, Ben James (a)
  • 10:05am (3:05pm) - Joe Highsmith, Wesley Bryan
  • 10:15am (3:15pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Chris Gotterup
  • 10:25am (3:25pm) - Ryan McCormick, Carl Yuan
  • 10:40am (3:40pm) - Bud Cauley, Nick Hardy
  • 10:50am (3:50pm) - Ryo Hisatsune, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 11:00am (4:00pm) - Harry Hall, Roger Sloan
  • 11:10am (4:10pm) - Andrew Novak, Max Greyserman
  • 11:20am (4:20pm) - Patton Kizzire, Ben Kohles
  • 11:30am (4:30pm) - Michael Kim, Beau Hossler
  • 11:40am (4:40pm) - Rico Hoey, Chris Kirk
  • 11:55am (4:55pm) - Jake Knapp, Justin Lower
  • 12:05pm (5:05pm) - Neal Shipley, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 12:15pm (5:15pm) - Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun
  • 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Rickie Fowler, Dylan Wu
  • 12:35pm (5:35pm) - Hayden Springer, Eric Cole
  • 12:45pm (5:45pm) - David Skinns, Hayden Buckley
  • 12:55pm (5:55pm) - Troy Merritt, Ben Silverman
  • 1:10pm (6:10pm) - Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers
  • 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Joel Dahmen, Davis Thompson
  • 1:30pm (6:30pm) - Luke Clanton (a), Min Woo Lee
  • 1:40pm (6:40pm) - Sam Stevens, Erik van Rooyen
  • 1:50pm (6:50pm) - Cam Davis, Cameron Young
  • 2:00pm (7:00pm) - Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai looks at his yardage book whilst speaking to his caddie

HOW TO WATCH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN THE US

ET

Sunday, June 30: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN THE UK

BST

Sunday, June 30: 4:30pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

