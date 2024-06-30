Rocket Mortgage Classic Round Four Tee Times

Heading into the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai are preparing to settle their thrilling battle once and for all.

The two young talents have been duking it out all week at Detroit Golf Club, sitting as co-leaders after both round two and round three following some electric scoring.

Bhatia's strong week has been highlighted by an opening-day 64 while Rai roared back courtesy of a 65 on Friday. Both managed a 68 on Moving Day and will start Sunday on 17-under for the week, one shot ahead of Cam Davis and Cameron Young.

Neither Young nor Rai have yet tasted PGA Tour success yet, while Bhatia has already won this season at the Valero Texas Open for his second tour triumph.

Meanwhile, Davis' only PGA Tour victory arrived at this very tournament in 2021, so the leaders are all relatively inexperienced in terms of closing out tournaments at this level.

Rickie Fowler with the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Waiting behind are the likes of amateur Luke Clanton, Min Woo Lee, Joel Dahmen, and Rickie Fowler - with the 2023 champion one of 18 players within five shots of the leaders before a golf ball is struck in anger on Sunday.

Here are all round four tee times for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC ROUND 4 TEE TIMES

ET (BST)

7:40am (12:40pm) - Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith

- Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith 7:50am (12:50pm) - Luke List, Chandler Phillips

- Luke List, Chandler Phillips 8:00am (1:00pm) - Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

- Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley 8:10am (1:10pm) - Callum Tarren, Nicholas Lindheim

- Callum Tarren, Nicholas Lindheim 8:20am (1:20pm) - Peter Malnati, Zach Johnson

- Peter Malnati, Zach Johnson 8:30am (1:30pm) - Maverick McNealy, Blaine Hale, Jr.

- Maverick McNealy, Blaine Hale, Jr. 8:40am (1:40pm) - Aaron Baddeley, Kevin Streelman

- Aaron Baddeley, Kevin Streelman 8:50am (1:50pm) - Brandon Wu, Matti Schmid

- Brandon Wu, Matti Schmid 9:00am (2:00pm) - Pierceson Coody, Ryan Moore

- Pierceson Coody, Ryan Moore 9:15am (2:15pm) - Nico Echavarria, Mark Hubbard

- Nico Echavarria, Mark Hubbard 9:25am (2:25pm) - Robby Shelton, Nicolai Højgaard

- Robby Shelton, Nicolai Højgaard 9:35am (2:35pm) - Ben Griffin, Nate Lashley

- Ben Griffin, Nate Lashley 9:45am (2:45pm) - Vince Whaley, Matt Kuchar

- Vince Whaley, Matt Kuchar 9:55am (2:55pm) - Kevin Yu, Ben James (a)

- Kevin Yu, Ben James (a) 10:05am (3:05pm) - Joe Highsmith, Wesley Bryan

- Joe Highsmith, Wesley Bryan 10:15am (3:15pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Chris Gotterup

- Patrick Fishburn, Chris Gotterup 10:25am (3:25pm) - Ryan McCormick, Carl Yuan

- Ryan McCormick, Carl Yuan 10:40am (3:40pm) - Bud Cauley, Nick Hardy

- Bud Cauley, Nick Hardy 10:50am (3:50pm) - Ryo Hisatsune, Jacob Bridgeman

- Ryo Hisatsune, Jacob Bridgeman 11:00am (4:00pm) - Harry Hall, Roger Sloan

- Harry Hall, Roger Sloan 11:10am (4:10pm) - Andrew Novak, Max Greyserman

- Andrew Novak, Max Greyserman 11:20am (4:20pm) - Patton Kizzire, Ben Kohles

- Patton Kizzire, Ben Kohles 11:30am (4:30pm) - Michael Kim, Beau Hossler

- Michael Kim, Beau Hossler 11:40am (4:40pm) - Rico Hoey, Chris Kirk

- Rico Hoey, Chris Kirk 11:55am (4:55pm) - Jake Knapp, Justin Lower

- Jake Knapp, Justin Lower 12:05pm (5:05pm) - Neal Shipley, Jhonattan Vegas

- Neal Shipley, Jhonattan Vegas 12:15pm (5:15pm) - Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun

- Taylor Moore, J.J. Spaun 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Rickie Fowler, Dylan Wu

- Rickie Fowler, Dylan Wu 12:35pm (5:35pm) - Hayden Springer, Eric Cole

- Hayden Springer, Eric Cole 12:45pm (5:45pm) - David Skinns, Hayden Buckley

- David Skinns, Hayden Buckley 12:55pm (5:55pm) - Troy Merritt, Ben Silverman

- Troy Merritt, Ben Silverman 1:10pm (6:10pm) - Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers

- Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Joel Dahmen, Davis Thompson

- Joel Dahmen, Davis Thompson 1:30pm (6:30pm) - Luke Clanton (a), Min Woo Lee

- Luke Clanton (a), Min Woo Lee 1:40pm (6:40pm) - Sam Stevens, Erik van Rooyen

- Sam Stevens, Erik van Rooyen 1:50pm (6:50pm) - Cam Davis, Cameron Young

- Cam Davis, Cameron Young 2:00pm (7:00pm) - Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HOW TO WATCH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN THE US

ET

Sunday, June 30: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN THE UK

BST

Sunday, June 30: 4:30pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)