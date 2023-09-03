Robert MacIntyre Clinches Final Automatic Ryder Cup Spot On The European Points List
Scottish pro MacIntyre carded a final round 70 at the Omega European Masters for a three-under total
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Robert MacIntyre has clinched the final automatic spot on the European points list to book his place as a debutant in Luke Donald's team for the Ryder Cup later this month.
Scottish professional MacIntyre teed off in the final round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland looking to sow up his third place behind Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the rankings for Rome.
MacIntyre began the fourth round with 1,836.37 points ahead of Germany's Yannik Paul , 29, on 1,733.4 and Poland's Adrian Meronk , 30, on 1,651.09 with Paul needing to finish in a two way tie for 3rd or better to overhaul MacIntyre and Meronk needing to finish in at least a two way tie for 2nd.
MacIntyre didn't have his best round with a final round level par 70, including a double bogey at the last, to finish well down the leaderboard at three-under in a tie for 55th, but his rivals Paul and Meronk were unable to capitalise.
MacIntyre's qualification will thrill the Scot who has previously said: "My only goal for the season, is to make that Ryder Cup team."
It was a sweet moment for MacIntyre, who pushed McIlroy all the way at the Scottish Open earlier this summer, and was on his way to the airport at the time when news of his qualification broke.
The Scot joins McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton in automatically qualifying for the side via either the world points list or European points list.
Paul's final round 67 left him 12-under in total and tied 20th which confirmed MacIntyre's place in Donald's Ryder Cup team. Meronk was a shot better on 13-under in a tie for 13th but neither pro picked up the points they needed to secure automatic qualification.
Meronk must now be hoping for one of captain Donald's six wildcards which are due to be announced tomorrow on Monday September 4. He did his best to qualify automatically on Sunday in Switzerland with a four-under final round 66 which included a birdie, birdie finish but he was left to rue a double bogey seven on the 14th.
Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry are the hot favourites for picks but Meronk will fancy his chances too after winning the Italian Open in May at Marco Simone , which hosts the Ryder Cup. While Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg could get the final spot after his impressive showing in Switzerland on Sunday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Cut! Sky Cameraman Takes A Tumble In Mid-Round Interview With Ludvig Aberg
Sky Sports' Josh Antmann was interviewing Sweden's Aberg on the ninth hole when their chat was dramatically cut short
By James Nursey Published
-
Team Great Britain & Ireland Lead By Three Points At The Walker Cup
Stuart Wilson's men lead the American side 7.5 - 4.5 at the Old Course, as they look to claim the title for the first time since 2015
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cut! Sky Cameraman Takes A Tumble In Mid-Round Interview With Ludvig Aberg
Sky Sports' Josh Antmann was interviewing Sweden's Aberg on the ninth hole when their chat was dramatically cut short
By James Nursey Published
-
Report: Most Expensive Green Fee In Golf Set To Get Even More Costly
Shadow Creek Golf Course has hosted several high-profile professional events but drives a high price for the casual golfers wanting a tee time
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tour Pro Receives Bizarre Penalty At Omega European Masters
Alexander Bjork suffered the penalty after picking his golf ball up on the fairway, despite preferred lies not being in place during the third round
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tour Pro Suffers Unfortunate Disqualification After Reporting Alleged Cheater During Q-School
Gabby Lemieux ended up being disqualified having signed for an incorrect scorecard, but said she had been caught up in a rules incident relating to another player
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'You Have To Respect The Qualifying System' - Tour Pro Unsure On Aberg Ryder Cup Pick
The young Swede currently sits outside the top 50 in the qualifying standings but has been touted as a potential Captain's pick
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Gets Huge Slice Of Luck As Scot Battles To Secure Ryder Cup Spot
MacIntyre occupies the final automatic spot in the European points list and was slightly fortunate to make the cut at the European Masters after a lucky bounce late in his second round
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rory McIlroy 'Excited To Get Back To Europe’ Ahead Of Ryder Cup
McIlroy is in form after ten consecutive top-10s on the PGA Tour and is relishing heading to Europe next
By James Nursey Published
-
17 Things You Didn't Know About Cheyenne Knight
Here are 17 facts you may not be familiar with about the 2023 American Solheim Cup player who has experienced both triumph and tragedy
By James Nursey Published