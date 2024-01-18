'Rio and Tokyo Were Some Of The Best Weeks Of My Life' - Lydia Ko Chasing 'Fairytale Ending' At Paris Olympic Games
Lydia Ko won silver and bronze in 2016 and 2020 - but is hoping to go one better at this summer's Paris Olympics
Lydia Ko struggled to contain her excitement for this summer's Olympic Games, with the two-time medallist eyeing up a 'fairytale ending' in Paris after near-misses in 2016 and 2020.
Ko claimed silver in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago before taking home a bronze medal at the delayed 2020 Games in Paris, finishing just one shot shy of eventual gold medallist Nelly Korda.
The Kiwi endured one of her worst years on the LPGA Tour in 2023, registering just two top-ten finishes throughout the regular season. However, the two-time Major champion ended the year in style, winning the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational alongside Jason Day to give herself some much-needed confidence heading into the new year.
And there is just one event in the calendar at the forefront of her mind - a chance to represent her country for the third time at this summer's Olympics in Paris which begins in just 200 days.
"The Olympics is very important for me, to be able to represent your country," she said, speaking ahead of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida.
"The two weeks that I was there in Rio and Tokyo was like some of the best weeks of my life. I think second place and like third place, oh, it was a good week, but you don't talk about it.
"It's pretty cool when you get a medal for coming second and third. That's the great thing about the Olympics. Every player that's there, every Olympian that's there has something to celebrate. That's a win in itself. To say that I'm an Olympian, it's crazy. I joke sometimes I'm not an athlete but an Olympian.
"I'm super excited for Paris and to be able to represent New Zealand on any day. It's something I'm very honored and grateful for."
Having turned professional at age 16, Ko now enters her 11th full season in the paid ranks. She will be 31 by the time the next Olympics in Los Angeles rolls around and the 26-year-old is acutely aware that Paris may represent her last real opportunity to stand atop the winner's podium.
"LA is another five years from now. I don't know if like I will still be playing by the time LA comes around. I'm thinking maybe this [the 2024 Olympics] might be the last hoo-rah, and what a fairy tale ending that would be to collect every color medal."
Lee gets underway at the Tournament of Champions on Thursday alongside Ally Ewing at 10.48pm ET.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Argentina To Host The 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship
Pilar Golf in Argentina will play host to the 2025 Latin America Championship. The news was announced this morning in a press conference in Panama.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Only 9% Of G4D (Golf For The Disabled) Golfers Are Female - But That Figure Could Be About To Soar
The European Disabled Golf Association has appointed Aimi Bullock to drive women and girls with a disability to join the game
By Alison Root Published
-
Only 9% Of G4D (Golf For The Disabled) Golfers Are Female - But That Figure Could Be About To Soar
The European Disabled Golf Association has appointed Aimi Bullock to drive women and girls with a disability to join the game
By Alison Root Published
-
'We're Trying To Figure Out What's Happening' - Rose Zhang Reveals Mystery Health Issue Ahead Of New Season
Rose Zhang has a lot of plates spinning on and off the golf course as she kicks off the new LPGA season
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Prize Money Payout 2024
The LPGA Tour returns as winners of events over the last two years compete in the limited-field no-cut contest
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Becomes Latest Star Name To Sign With Malbon Golf
The English talent has followed in the footsteps of PGA Tour player Jason Day by signing for the fashionable brand
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Reveals Why 'One Distinct Focus For Every Type Of Swing' Could Help Save You Shots
Lexi Thompson rediscovered some consistent form towards the end of last season...here's how she did it
By Alison Root Published
-
'No Matter Your Ability, The Emotional Toll Of Thinking About How Much Every Single Event Is Costing You Wears On Every Player The Same' - Hannah Gregg On The Financial Strains Of Pro Golf
Hannah Gregg is an American professional golfer who has just earned playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour - but even now, making ends meet is no picnic...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Announces New Full-Time Caddie After Moving Away From Family Looper
The American had often employed a family member on her bag, but Thompson's new caddie is not related and helped her rediscover some promising form in 2023
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pro Details Fascinating Q-School Cost Breakdown (And It’s Expensive!)
Hannah Gregg recently graduated onto the Ladies European Tour via Q-School and explained how much "the most expensive" event of the year costs to play
By Jonny Leighfield Published