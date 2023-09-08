Rickie Fowler Reveals Which Major Winner He Wants To Pair With At The Ryder Cup
Rickie Fowler feels he could pair up with anyone at the Ryder Cup, but admits he would love to play with Brian Harman in Rome
Although he feels he could play with just about any member of Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup team, Rickie Fowler would love to play alongside Brian Harman in Rome.
Thanks to a stunning resurgence this year, Fowler will make his fifth Ryder Cup appearance and return to Team USA for the first time since 2018.
A likeable figure around the team room, Fowler is close friends with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas but says he could play with almost any of the them.
But in an interview with Golfweek, he revealed that the man he'd really like to tee it up with is Open champion and Ryder Cup rookie Harman.
There are plenty of options for Fowler, including Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa, but Harman is the man who gets a special mention.
“I think I can pair with just about anyone," Fowler told Golfweek. "I play a lot with Patrick Cantlay at home. He and Xander are a token pairing, but maybe if they sit him for a session.
"I’d love to play with Harman. I’ve always loved his game and respected what he’s accomplished. We go back to junior golf.
"Max is someone that is easy to pair with. He just hits it straight and makes putts. But overall, I feel like I can go out and mesh with just about anyone.”
Fowler's last Ryder Cup was a demoralising defeat for the USA in Paris, and he admits: “Sunday nights are a lot more fun celebrating a win.
"They are a great time win or lose because they tend to be a celebration regardless that you made it there and we’re all together and it’s been a great week, but the difference in having the Cup and celebrating the win is what it’s all about.”
And with his next experience of Ryder Cup action also coming on European soil, Fowler says he's relishing playing another one on the road.
“Don’t get me wrong, it’s great playing at home but the atmosphere is kind of cool and different playing in someone else’s arena," Fowler added. "We still have plenty of support over there.
"The fans in Europe – not that our fans don’t – do a good job of supporting good golf. It can get a little one-sided in the US. They are a bit more respectful over there.
"Playing on the road, it’s a fun challenge. I’m going to tell the guys you’ve got to look forward to it and it’s fun to be able to silence the crowd and shut them up in a way. It’s a unique experience and you’ve got to embrace it.”
