Rick Shiels Announces 'Walk150' To Celebrate The 150th Open Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PGA Professional and YouTube’s most subscribed golf channel, Rick Shiels, is taking on an epic 150-mile fundraising march for Prostate Cancer UK to celebrate the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

The epic golfing pilgrimage was inspired by the history of golf’s oldest Major championship, with Rick’s journey beginning at Prestwick Golf Club – the location of the first Open in 1860 – and finishing at St. Andrews’ iconic Old Course, the host venue for the 150th Open Championship next month.

Dubbed ‘Walk 150’, the march will involve completing six marathons in six days and begins on Tuesday June 14th to coincide with the second day of Men’s Health Week. Rick will document his journey on his social media channels and will be joined by a host of famous golfing friends as he recounts the history of the legendary tournament, before finally arriving at the finishing line at St. Andrews on Father’s Day, June 19th.

Rick will raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK; a charity he first supported in May 2019 by hosting the world’s first YT (YouTube) Golf Day, which raised more than £10,000. This year, he aims to raise a minimum of £26,200, a figure that reflects the marathon distance he’ll be walking each day.

To donate, go to: justgiving.com/rickshielswalk150.

(Image credit: Performance 54)

On announcing the fundraising march, Rick Shiels said: “Like millions of others I grew up watching The Open as a child and was inspired to dream of one day winning it. It has always been my favourite tournament and I wanted to do something to celebrate its landmark 150th year. I couldn’t think of a better way than walking from where it started all those years ago to where it is now.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and Prostate Cancer UK’s work, especially in golf, is so important in making men more aware of their risk of the disease. It’s a challenge unlike any I’ve undertaken before, made that little bit harder by carrying my golf bag, but I’m delighted to be playing my part in stopping prostate cancer being a killer.”

Nicola Tallett, Director of Fundraising & Supporter Engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Golf has been so influential in spreading the word about prostate cancer but sadly as it affects one in eight men in the UK, this disease is still present in every golf club. So, we need to continue to drive home this serious message and ensure conversations are being had about prostate cancer in every clubhouse.

“We’re delighted that Rick is supporting us through his walk. His fundraising efforts will go towards life-saving research and supporting men affected by prostate cancer and their families. We wish Rick all the best and hope he can put his feet up and enjoy The Open after his epic walk!”

For fans who wish to join Rick and support him on his journey, then they can do so on the following dates and locations: