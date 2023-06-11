Richard Bland Dismisses Suggestion Jay Monahan Can Disband LIV Golf
Richard Bland doesn't think Jimmy Dunne's claim that the PGA Tour commissioner could disband LIV Golf will happen
Richard Bland has said he doesn’t think LIV Golf will be disbanded following the PGA Tour’s deal with the Public Investment Fund that finances the circuit.
Bland has been with LIV Golf since the outset, but its future has been cast into doubt in recent days, with one of the key figures in brokering the deal, PGA Tour policy board member Jimmy Dunne, saying that if PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan 'wants to disband LIV, he can.'
Monahan will be the CEO of the new entity that will see the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the PIF join forces. However, PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be its chairman, with the Saudis expected to fund it.
Bland is convinced it won’t be Monahan who gets to decide if LIV has a future, though. In an interview published by popular Twitter fan account Flushing It, he said: “I feel that’s the PGA Tour just posturing a little, flexing their muscles to show that ‘we are the boss’, but we all know that Yasir’s going to be the boss. Where’s the money going to come from? That’s usually the boss man, and that’s going to be Yasir."
"Jimmy Dunne was quoted as saying if Jay wants to disband LIV, he can. I don’t believe that for a second. I think Yasir’s invested too much time, too much money in it to go, ‘Yeah, OK, if that’s what you want to do, then that’s what we’ll do.’"
I had a long conversation with Richard Bland earlier about the current state of professional golf. It was cool to hear directly from a LIV players point of view. We covered everything LIV, DPWT, fines, suspensions, Ryder Cup, Keith Pelley etc. please have a listen 👍 pic.twitter.com/DQsS2xjeb4June 10, 2023
Bland also explained LIV Golf’s emphasis on its team aspect would be too big a barrier. Increasing importance has been placed on growing franchises for its 12 teams in recent months, and Bland thinks it’s gone too far for that to go by the wayside.
He said: “I don’t believe that the team principles would allow that to happen either. Like, Bryson, Brooks, DJ, those kind of guys, they’ve invested too much time as well to go, ‘OK, fine, you’re running our tour,’ I don’t see it personally.”
Following the announcement, Monahan outlined the deal to the media, and said: "What is in place is a commitment to make a good-faith effort to look at team golf and the role it can play going forward.”
However, he also explained he didn’t see the possibility of LIV-branded tournaments running concurrently with the PGA Tour next year. He said: “I can't see that scenario, but I haven't gotten into the full evaluation, full empirical evaluation of LIV that I'm going to do to be able to comment on that. But I don't see that scenario, no.”
Still, Bland reiterated his stance that disbanding LIV Golf is a non-starter. He said: “We all know how the world works at the end of the day. Who writes the cheques? I’ve spoken to Yasir a few times. He seems, from what I know of him, a really good guy and I just don’t think he’s going to let LIV just kind of get broken up and thrown to the side just like that.”
Dunne has also said suspensions would be imposed on LIV players wishing to return to the PGA Tour. However, that’s another area Bland thinks would be problematic given the limited options it would leave players to ply their trade.
He said: “How can you say to DJ and Brooks: 'Sorry mate, you’ve got nowhere to play?' You can’t tell those guys you’ve got nowhere to play. This whole thing that Jimmy Dunne has been putting through the media, I just don’t think it holds water.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'Two Bottles Of Rose' Secret To Pepperell's Career Day With Irons
Eddie Pepperell has joked that two bottles of rose the night before his final round in the Scandinavian Mixed improved his iron play
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Claude Harmon Defends Rory McIlroy After PGA Tour Deal With PIF
Claude Harmon III has defended Rory McIlroy following the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'Two Bottles Of Rose' Secret To Pepperell's Career Day With Irons
Eddie Pepperell has joked that two bottles of rose the night before his final round in the Scandinavian Mixed improved his iron play
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Claude Harmon Defends Rory McIlroy After PGA Tour Deal With PIF
Claude Harmon III has defended Rory McIlroy following the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund
By Mike Hall • Published
-
RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard, Live Updates: Taylor Hits Front As McIlroy Struggles
Live updates as Rory McIlroy chases a third successive RBC Canadian Open title
By Andrew Wright • Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy In Contention For Third Successive RBC Canadian Open Win
McIlroy is in a strong position to claim his third successive title in the tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Players Taking PGA Tour Deal With PIF 'A Bit Personally' - Xander Schauffele
The American has revealed some players are feeling hurt over the deal that will see the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF join forces
By Mike Hall • Published
-
High School Golfer Hits Three Aces At Same Hole In One Day
Colin Bobowski achieved the extraordinary feat at Aston Oaks Golf Club in Ohio
By Mike Hall • Published
-
‘Rules Have Been Changed Before’ – Harrington Wants European LIV Golfers At Ryder Cup
The 2021 Team Europe captain thinks the deal between the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and PIF means the players should be eligible
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Loyal PGA Tour Players To Receive 'A Piece Of Equity' In New Company - Jimmy Dunne
Jimmy Dunne, who helped broker the historic deal between the PGA Tour and PIF, says players' loyalty will be rewarded
By Mike Hall • Published