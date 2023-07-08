PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Announces Return Date After 'Medical Situation'
Monahan wrote that his "health has improved dramatically" after stepping back on June 14th
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has announced he will return to his role on July 17th following a “medical situation” last month.
Monahan stepped down from day-to-day duties at the Tour on June 14th, a week after the shock announcement that the PGA Tour would be partnering with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).
No details were given as to the nature of the illness or a timeline for a possible return, but the 53-year-old has now confirmed that he will return to the Tour on July 17th.
“Thank you for your support and leadership these last few weeks,” Monahan wrote. “With the support of my family and thanks to world-class medical care, my health has improved dramatically.
“I am eager to engage with each of you – as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA TOUR family – to address any questions and protect the game we treasure."
Prior to his departure, the world of men’s professional golf had been left in a state of uncertainty following the PGA Tour-PIF announcement, with several players reportedly calling for his resignation at a tense player meeting that same day.
The proposed deal between the tour parties and the DP World Tour is now the subject of a US senate investigation with the PGA Tour asked to attend a congressional hearing on July 11th.
That hearing will occur prior to Monahan’s return date, with the PGA Tour set to be represented by COO, Ron Price, who has acted as co-commissioner in Monahan’s absence, and board member, Jimmy Dunne, who was one of the key brokers of the deal.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
