Report: Holes Recut At Event Despite Darkness Delaying Conclusion Of Second Round

it’s not unusual to see play suspended for darkness at a tournament, but it leaves a decision for any player who has already begun a particular hole - press on in the fading light or mark and finish the following day.

However, some competitors who opted for the latter at this week’s PGA Professional Championship may have wondered if they’d made the right decision the morning after fading light delayed the conclusion of the second round.

That’s because holes were reportedly recut before the second round could resume at Fields Ranch East and West in Frisco, Texas.

Pro JJ Killeen, who was playing at the event, wrote on X: “Interesting scenario at the @PGA Club Professional Championship. Round 2 was delayed due to darkness. Before the restart the next morning they recut holes with guys marked on the green from the night before.”

Killeen then explained exactly what that meant, writing: “All the sudden guys with a 5 footer would have 2 feet or the opposite. Has anyone ever heard of this? What is protocol just move it to a distance you think you had the night before?”

That inevitably led to questions over what been decided, and Killeen, who missed the cut at the tournament, then offered more details, explaining that the new holes remained.

He continued: “There isn’t a rule in place. You leave the same holes. The putt doesn’t have the same break/grain etc. in this case you have to guess how far you have and replace. A lot of guys with shorter putts would measure distance I’d hope, but it’s not something you should have to worry about.”

Killeen then added: “It was noticeable if you had a putt closer to the hole makes zero difference from far away. Guys that noticed were able to move it to the approx distance from the night before but it was weird.”

That appears to be an understatement, particularly given what was at stake at the event, with the top 20 earning exemptions into the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Killeen, who played at last year's PGA Championship at Oak Hill, then added more detail, explaining that it was standard practice for a multi-course event, but adding it should have waited until after everyone had completed their rounds.

He wrote: “They didn’t cut for the next round they just moved them 3ft which is standard for a multi course set up. Each wave plays the course with pins 3 ft apart. The problem here is they moved it 3 ft again even with guys still to putt out during the same round.”

The event concludes on 1 May, with PGA Director of Golf at Shooting Star of Jackson Hole in Wyoming, Ben Polland, taking a three-shot lead into the final day.

Michael Block, who caused a sensation at the 2023 PGA Championship thanks to his T15 that included a slam dunk hole-in-one, also competed and was one-over heading into the final round. However, thanks to his performance at Oak Hill, he has already secured his place at the 2024 edition of the Major.

Golf Monthly has contacted the PGA of America for comment.