Report: Cameron Young 'Strongly Inclined' To Reject LIV Golf
A source close to the American has refuted claims he is close to joining LIV Golf
Cameron Young is reportedly set to turn down an offer to join LIV Golf.
An article in The Times (opens in new tab) claimed the rising star was ready to make the shock switch following the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but a source close to the 25-year-old has denied the rumours linking him with the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.
"He has been contacted by them, but at this point is very strongly inclined to remain on the PGA Tour," said the person, who spoke to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, part of the USA TODAY (opens in new tab) Network.
Video: What is LIV Golf?
Young turned pro in 2019 and has risen through the ranks in impressive fashion. Two wins helped him graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour last season, and he is now odds-on to clinch this year's PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award following a run of scintillating form.
Although yet to lift his first PGA Tour title, the American has registered seven top-three finishes in 2022, including a T3 at the PGA Championship and a solo second at The 150th Open. At both, he came up a shot shy of forcing a playoff.
Sitting inside the world's top 20 ahead of this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs, it's little wonder he was identified as a target by LIV Golf. A substantial financial package was reportedly on the table to lure Young away from the PGA Tour, but it looks like the American is ready to reject the advances of Greg Norman.
Young currently sits ninth in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the eventual winner set to pocket $18 million, the largest first prize in PGA Tour history.
