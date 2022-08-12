Report: Cameron Young 'Strongly Inclined' To Reject LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cameron Young is reportedly set to turn down an offer to join LIV Golf.

An article in The Times (opens in new tab) claimed the rising star was ready to make the shock switch following the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but a source close to the 25-year-old has denied the rumours linking him with the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

"He has been contacted by them, but at this point is very strongly inclined to remain on the PGA Tour," said the person, who spoke to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, part of the USA TODAY (opens in new tab) Network.

Young turned pro in 2019 and has risen through the ranks in impressive fashion. Two wins helped him graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour last season, and he is now odds-on to clinch this year's PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award following a run of scintillating form.

Although yet to lift his first PGA Tour title, the American has registered seven top-three finishes in 2022, including a T3 at the PGA Championship and a solo second at The 150th Open. At both, he came up a shot shy of forcing a playoff.

Sitting inside the world's top 20 ahead of this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs, it's little wonder he was identified as a target by LIV Golf. A substantial financial package was reportedly on the table to lure Young away from the PGA Tour, but it looks like the American is ready to reject the advances of Greg Norman.

Young currently sits ninth in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the eventual winner set to pocket $18 million, the largest first prize in PGA Tour history.