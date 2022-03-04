R&A Stands With Ukraine And 'Deplores The Actions Of Russia'

The R&A says it stands with the people of Ukraine and "deplores" the actions of Russia in a statement reacting to the ongoing crisis.

The governing body says that it would decline any entries into its events by Russian and Belarusion golfers, albeit it is not expecting any. It also says it will contribute to a humanitarian aid fund for the people of Ukraine and will offer support to the Ukranian Golf Federation.

"The R&A deplores the actions of Russia in Ukraine and stands by the people of Ukraine and our friends at the Ukrainian Golf Federation," a statement read.

"We have considered the situation in the context of our direct responsibilities for governance, for staging golf events and for developing and investing in the sport around the world."

Actions the R&A is taking amid the crisis:

"The R&A fully supports the recommendations of the IOC and the International Golf Federation in excluding Russia and Belarus from international team championships.

The R&A is not currently expecting entries from Russian or Belarusian golfers in scheduled R&A-qualifying events, championships or international matches in the upcoming season, professional or amateur. In the event that we were to receive entries, we would decline.

We are reviewing the implications for matters such as international rankings and the World Handicap System.

The R&A will contribute to a humanitarian aid fund and we will offer direct support to the Ukrainian Golf Federation."

