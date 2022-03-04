R&A Stands With Ukraine And 'Deplores The Actions Of Russia'
The governing body has released a statement amid the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine
The R&A says it stands with the people of Ukraine and "deplores" the actions of Russia in a statement reacting to the ongoing crisis.
The governing body says that it would decline any entries into its events by Russian and Belarusion golfers, albeit it is not expecting any. It also says it will contribute to a humanitarian aid fund for the people of Ukraine and will offer support to the Ukranian Golf Federation.
Cctions it is taking amid the crisis: Mexico), The R&A deplores the actions of Russia in Ukraine and stands by the people of Ukraine and our friends at the Ukrainian Golf Federation," a statement read.
"We have considered the situation in the context of our direct responsibilities for governance, for staging golf events and for developing and investing in the sport around the world."
Actions the R&A is taking amid the crisis:
- "The R&A fully supports the recommendations of the IOC and the International Golf Federation in excluding Russia and Belarus from international team championships.
- The R&A is not currently expecting entries from Russian or Belarusian golfers in scheduled R&A-qualifying events, championships or international matches in the upcoming season, professional or amateur. In the event that we were to receive entries, we would decline.
- We are reviewing the implications for matters such as international rankings and the World Handicap System.
- The R&A will contribute to a humanitarian aid fund and we will offer direct support to the Ukrainian Golf Federation."
- Ian Poulter On Ukraine Tribute - 'Thoughts And Prayers For The Families'
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
What Is The Rough In Golf?
Rough is where the grass on a golf course has been deliberately allowed to get longer than that on the fairway, so as to punish wayward shots
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Golf World Pays Tribute To Shane Warne
The legendary Aussie cricketer passed away suddenly from a suspected heart attack
By Andrew Wright • Published