Ian Poulter On Ukraine Tribute - 'Thoughts And Prayers For The Families'

Ian Poulter paid tribute to the people of Ukraine during the Arnold Palmer Invitational by wearing the colours of the country's flag amid the ongoing atrocities taking place there.

The Englishman said he feels for the people of Ukraine and admitted that "we just play a silly game of golf while others in the world are suffering."

"Yeah, I think it's hard, when you flick the news on right now and obviously you see the devastation that's going on around the world and you feel for the people in Ukraine, just wearing a similar colour today in respect to those suffering over there is the least I can do," Poulter said after his opening 68 at Bay Hill. "Just everyone's probably thinking of all those families that are affected right now.

"It's hard not to think of it, right? You wake up in the morning and you want to read the news, and you go home at night and you want to read the news. I've got quite a few clothes in the closet, so I found a couple of colours that I think would kind of give them a little bit of respect. Hopefully, just the thoughts and prayers for the families out there.

"It just seems like every time you think there's light at the end of the tunnel, something else comes along. It brings it into perspective pretty quickly. We just play a silly game of golf while others are in the world suffering."

Poulter opened with a four-under-par 68 on Thursday at Bay Hill to trail leader Rory McIlroy by just three. The Ryder Cup legend is an Orlando resident so feels at home at Bay Hill, where he has played every year since 2011. His best finish in the event was a 3rd in 2012.

His last victory came at the 2018 Houston Open, which qualified him for The Masters at the 11th hour. He currently ranks 64th in the world so has work to do to once again make the Augusta National showpiece.