R&A Report Shows Continued Surge In Global Golfer Numbers
Research by the R&A has revealed there are now 39.6m golfers around the world, as the numbers continue to grow
Participation figures in the game of golf continue to climb as the R&A released details of a new report that states 10 million extra adults have taken up the sport since 2016.
The data comes from a new Global Golf Participation Report and measured affiliated markets in Asia, Africa, Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Oceania all together for the first time.
According to their research, there are 39.6 million people playing golf on a course, either nine-hole or the full 18 holes, in the markets around the world affiliated with the R&A outside of the USA and Mexico.
There was a well-publicised spike in interest in playing golf during the Coivd-19 pandemic, but this research shows that popularity was already on the increase.
On-course golfer numbers are up 34% on the 29.6m in 2016 and then have risen 15% from the 34.5m recorded in 2020 - which will include the boost in participation during the pandemic.
There has also been a first ever estimate of engagement with golf, with the report saying 61.2m adults outside the USA and Mexico engage with the sport in formats such as par-3 courses, driving ranges and indoor simulators.
“Golf’s popularity has surged in recent years, which is reflected in a notable increase in the number of people playing the sport in both traditional on-course and alternative formats," said R&A chief development officer Phil Anderton.
“It is significant that ten million more golfers are playing on the course since 2016, but it is also important that millions of others are engaged in golf through many other alternative formats, such as driving ranges, which are so vital to the growth of the sport.
“It also underlines why effective and impactful participation programmes are important for encouraging more people into the sport and retaining them in greater numbers. We are working closely with our affiliated national federations and stakeholders within golf to sustain this momentum. We thank them for their efforts as we aim to ensure that golf is thriving for years to come.”
The report measured the top five on-course adult golfer markets overall in 2023 as Japan (8.1m), Canada (5.6m), Republic of Korea (5.4m), England (3.4m) and Germany (2.1m).
Asia is the leading region for engagement with golf among R&A affiliates with 22.5m with Europe next best with 21.1m.
Women make up almost a quarter of adult registered golfers worldwide, demonstrating the positive impact of initiatives focused on promoting greater diversity and inclusivity in golf.
