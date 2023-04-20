R&A Confident 'Robust' Security Can Prevent Protesters At The Open Championship
Open organisers confident their security plan will prevent protesters stopping the event at Royal Liverpool
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The R&A says they have confidence in their “robust” plans to deal with any potential protests that may target the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, but admit it’s a “challenging” task.
Two of the biggest British sporting events have recently been delayed by protesters, with both the Grand National and World Snooker Championship attacked and successfully brought to a halt.
There were 118 people arrested at the Grand National after getting onto the track at Aintree, before the World Snooker Championship was stopped when one protester threw orange powder over one of the tables.
Organisers at Aintree knew there was a protest planned but could still not prevent the attack, while even a smaller venue like the Crucible Theatre was unable to prevent their prestige event from being stopped.
And with 260,000 golf fans expected to attend The Open at Hoylake from July 20-23, over such a large area, the R&A admit that security will be a big issue.
"Every year security is a big priority for us,” said Mike Woodcock, the director of corporate communications for the R&A. “Every year we are looking to see what the situation is and assess the potential issues.
"It's certainly challenging but we have dealt with protests before. It's not new. We are tapped into all of the intelligence. We will do everything we can to try to prevent it.
"We are planning for this year's championship and if there are any situations we need to adapt to, we will.
"We are pretty confident the arrangements we have are robust. It's all about the agencies we work with and the advice and guidance that we're getting and I think we're getting the best possible advice."
Championships director Rhodri Price said the R&A will actively try to engage with potential protest groups and even provide them with space to stage their protests.
"We've seen what's happened in the last couple of weeks," said Price. "It's not something we are reactive to, we are very pro-active. We have all of the contingency planning, a monthly security group, intelligence cells that gather all this information.
"In fact they engage with all the protest groups to try to make sure we can provide for them if they were to attend.
"We've had several in the past that we were able to accommodate so that they can get their message across in a controlled environment."
With the attendance heading to the Wirral this summer set to be an Open record outside of St Andrews, the R&A will be taking every step possible to ensure another flagship sporting event doesn’t get delayed by protests.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
The Chevron Championship 2023 Live Stream
The first women's Major of 2023, make sure you miss none of the action from Texas.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast details for the upcoming tournament in Louisiana.
By Sam Tremlett • Published