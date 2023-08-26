Rahm Reveals 'Pet Peeve' Of Money Overshadowing Tour Championship
The Spaniard is in contention heading into the weekend but is not bothered about the eye-watering prize money on offer
As the final event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship offers up a handsome financial reward with $18 million on offer for the winner. Not that any of that seems to concern Jon Rahm or Collin Morikawa.
The tournament, which features only the top 30 in the season-long FedEx Cup standings, sees players compete for a $75m prize pot with last place still guaranteed at least $500,000. As such, a big part of the broadcast focuses on the eye-watering sums of money each player could gain over the four days at East Lake Golf Club.
Yet money appears far from the motivating factor for many of the players in Atlanta this week.
“I really haven't,” Morikawa replied when asked on Friday if he had considered the money he is set to win after his electric start at the Tour Championship.
“It's weird this year, with all the designated events, next year signature events, it's always, everyone makes it about the money. But I really don't care. I would play these tournaments because I want to play against the best guys in the world. I want to win. And whether you get a dollar out of it or 10 million dollars out of it, a win's a win.”
The American has enjoyed a stellar week so far in the PGA Tour’s final event of the season, shooting rounds of 61 and 64 to surge up the leaderboard and into a tie for the lead at -16 alongside the in-form Viktor Hovland.
The World No. 20, Morikawa is yet to win this year, despite twice finishing runner-up, but is adamant he would trade his $6m in on-course earnings this season for his sixth PGA Tour win.
“The wins mean so much to me that I would trade 'em (the money) all in for just another win,” he added. “I would trade the money for another win and more Majors. People don't understand how good it feels. That's what you dream of. That's what you desire to do. That's what you want to do. That's why you practice - you just want the win.”
Rahm is another player in agreement. He has already won four times on Tour this year - including his second Major at the Masters in April - but the Spaniard only has eyes for the trophy as he looks to claw back a four-shot deficit to Morikawa over the weekend.
“It's one of the things that frustrates me about watching this broadcast,” the 28-year-old said on Friday. “Like, we're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise. No chance. Like, none whatsoever. You're trying to finish as high as possible. You're trying to win a tournament. It's one of my pet peeves when they make this tournament all about money because I think it takes away from it.”
“I can tell you right now that any Major champion this year might not remember how much money they made. And that's the beauty about this game and I think that's how it should be. Obviously, I'm saying that, being in an extremely privileged position financially. I mean, at that point, from first to second, you're making a ton of money, so it's more about winning than the prize itself.”
Rahm currently sits in a tie for fourth alongside Xander Schauffele at -12. Ryder Cup hopeful Keegan Bradley is a shot better at -13 while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is two off the leaders at -14.
