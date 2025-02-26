Prostate Cancer UK's Big Golf Race Returns For 2025

Prostate Cancer UK's 'The Big Golf Race' has returned for 2025, with the charity asking golfers of all abilities to "go the distance" and play 36, 72 or 100 holes in a day to raise money which will go towards helping save men’s lives.

Having been launched in 2020, The Big Golf Race has become the biggest golf fundraising challenge in the UK, with more than 14,400 players helping to raise over £4.5m.

Those funds have been used to help with life-saving research which has improved the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated. In 2025, Prostate Cancer UK says a portion of the money raised will be used for projects like TRANSFORM, which it claimed is "the most ambitious prostate cancer screening trial in over 20 years."

Prostate cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in England, per PCUK, and affects one in eight men. As a result, the charity is asking people to get out onto the course and do their bit in a bid to help save the lives of dads, grandads, brothers, partners and golf mates.

Simon Grieveson, Assistant Director of Research at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Over the years, golfers have played a massive part in enabling us to launch research projects like TRANSFORM, which aims to definitively show the best way to screen men for prostate cancer, and in doing so providing earlier diagnoses, saving thousands of lives a year.

A post shared by Prostate Cancer UK (@prostatecanceruk) A photo posted by on

“Every year we’re blown away by the response to The Big Golf Race, and we’re delighted that it’s now the biggest fundraising challenge in golf. That’s in no small part down to our inspirational army of golfing supporters, who turn out in their thousands every summer to raise life-changing amounts of money for Prostate Cancer UK.”

Golfers looking to take part in The Big Golf Race can sign up on the challenge's brand new website and choose between three fundraising option titled 'the half marathon' (36 holes), 'the marathon' (72 holes) or 'the ultra marathon' which consists of 100 or more holes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Participants are able to join other teams and donate easily via the new website as well as seeing who is topping the 2025 fundraising leaderboard. Anyone who registers receives a fundraising pack which includes golf balls, tees, pencils and a fundraising guide.

Plus, everyone who raises £250 or more will be entered into a draw to win a golfing holiday to the Aphrodite Hills Resort in Cyprus, while the overall top fundraiser will claim a golf package worth £3,000, courtesy of Titleist.

The Big Golf Race launched its 2025 campaign at Pitch Soho during late February where a variety of Prostate Cancer UK ambassadors and celebrity names were in attendance. One of those was former international rugby union player, Kenny Logan who was successfully treated for the disease in 2022.

(Image credit: Prostate Cancer UK)

Discussing his own experiences involving prostate cancer, Logan said: “It’s inspiring to see how much the golf community has got behind The Big Golf Race, raising an incredible amount of money for Prostate Cancer UK.

“I knew about prostate cancer before my diagnosis, but as a young man, playing professional sport, you think you’re untouchable. As you get older, you realise these things can happen, and knowing that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer reflects how important it is for men to know their risk.

“The Big Golf Race is fantastic as it gives golfers the opportunity to get together on the course and open up about their health, as well as raising money for a brilliant cause. I’m delighted to be involved for 2025, and I hope to see as many golfers as possible out there this summer making a difference for men and their families.”