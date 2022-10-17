Pro's Brother Calls For Removal Of DP World Tour's Keith Pelley

Pablo Larrazabal's brother was angry at the Tour's perceived lack of coverage of Adrian Otaegui's Valderrama win

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
published

Adrian Otaegui gave a commanding performance as he cruised to victory at the Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour. The Spaniard finished on 19-under-par to set a new 72-hole course record at Real Club de Valderrama.

However, there has been criticism of the perceived lack of coverage given to his display by the DP World Tour’s social media channels with accusations that Otaegui’s previous involvement with LIV Golf led to his accomplishment being largely ignored. While the likes of Lee Westwood and Scott Hend had their say, the brother of seven-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazabal, Alejandro, was particularly scathing, calling for the removal of DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley. 

Larrazabal aired his frustrations on Twitter saying: “I search and search and can't find a single mention of @adrianotaegui's feat today by the DP, leading by 6. Does anyone find anything? If so, I promise to take a course on RRSS management or something... forgive my incompetence... #pathetic.”

However, Larrazabal wasn't finished there. In two follow-up tweets, he added: “Pelley must not finish the year, under no circumstances…the direction of the circuit is too Dantesque and someone has to fall, quickly, and change course. The last customers of the tour are the fans, let no one forget that. How long will it take for the players to rise up against the circuit management? Knowing the atrocities that are done to its members and the opportunities for expansion and growth that have been squandered?"

Pablo Larazzabal also made an appearance for LIV Golf in the opening tournament in June, so it's perhaps not surprising that has older brother has sympathy for Otaegui, particularly after such a dominant performance. Still, it is not the first time there have been suggestions that LIV Golf players competing on the DP World Tour are being treated differently to others.

One example came in June when LIV Golf players where grouped together in the BMW International Open. More recently, LIV Golf’s Ian Poulter complained that the DP World Tour withheld footage of his performance in August’s D+D Real Czech Masters, and players in the Saudi-backed venture were also excluded from the BMW PGA Championship pro-am. 

A hearing is due to commence next February to determine whether LIV Golf players can continue on the DP World Tour. 

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. Overall, those articles have accumulated millions of page views underscoring his reputation as a trusted writer on the game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career blossomed, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

