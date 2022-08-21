Poulter Accuses DP World Tour Of Withholding Footage

After returning to the DP World Tour for the Prague event, Poulter says he’s not being treated the same as others

Ian Poulter in the second round of the 2022 D+D Real Czech Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Ian Poulter made a controversial return to the DP World Tour at the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague. He did so while he awaits the final outcome of a legal battle to suspend him from the DP World Tour after his decision to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Poulter finished tied for 23rd in the tournament, and had hoped to share some of the highlights of his performance on social media. However, according to a tweet from NUCLR GOLF, Poulter is claiming he has been denied access to the footage – something that in previous tournaments he’s had no issue with.

In a statement, Poulter said: “Really sorry that I am unable to share any good TV clips of us from the @czechmastersofficial or any @dpworldtour tournament moving forward as @dpworldtour have denied us any footage that was freely available and they’d be happy to share on request in the past. We will do what we can to share content as we can. Sorry friends.”

See more

The message finishes with Poulter saying: “I thought I was still a member of the @dpworldtour but I guess they have other ideas. Well actually I am but I’m being treated very differently to a member. Sorry fans I hope we all have a resolve on this as soon as possible.”

The news is the latest twist in a long-running saga between the Englishman and the Tour that first saw Poulter and several other LIV Golf players fined $100,000 for playing in the opening event in the Series. They were also suspended from the Genesis Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship which are all joint-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. Poulter was eventually allowed to play in the Genesis Scottish Open after overturning the ban following legal action that saw the judge grant a temporary stay of suspension ahead of a final ruling.

The 46-year-old has always maintained his desire to continue playing on the DP World Tour, and told The Guardian in July: “I feel comfortable in the position that I have always committed to the European Tour. This has always been my home tour for 24 years. Why should that change? When you have been with a tour for 24 years and never given your card up, played 389 events and been as committed to this tour as anyone – quite a few have given their card up through the years. You don’t want to feel like you have been completely pushed out.”

Poulter has vowed to play in next month’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, and time will tell if he’ll be able to share footage of his performance. If the events of this week are anything to go by, though, that could be wishful thinking.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.